San Diego State University & AleSmith Brewing Company Partner to Launch State Ale

SAN DIEGO, California – With the opening of Snapdragon Stadium this Saturday and the upcoming fall sports season, AleSmith Brewing Company and San Diego State University are excited to announce AleSmith as the official craft beer. This partnership kicks off the 2022-2023 football season with the launch of State Ale, a collaboration beer between the University and brewery that will be available throughout San Diego.

“We look forward to partnering with AleSmith Brewing, one of the premier craft breweries in the world,” said San Diego State Director of Athletics John David Wicker. “San Diego State shares AleSmith’s similar values of family and community, and we’re excited to have AleSmith as our official craft brewery.”

“We are proud to collaborate on State Ale with a world-class brewery such as AleSmith,” said San Diego State Executive Associate Athletic Director, Mission Valley Development Derek Grice. “We were committed to bring a beer to the San Diego community for all to enjoy, and I think we’ve created something that all San Diegans can be proud of.”

In addition to the collaborative brew, SDSU and AleSmith will partner on future projects around the University and athletic department.

“As an alum from SDSU, starting a relationship and working with my alma mater is an especially exciting opportunity for me and AleSmith,” said AleSmith Preisdent Brandon Richards. “San Diego State and AleSmith are built upon similar ethos with a commitment to excellence and our community making this an ideal partnership.”

AleSmith x SDSU State Ale is an easy-drinking, light ale that is crisp and refreshing. Coming in at 4.7% ABV, this light ale was brewed to complement stadium tailgates, backyard barbecues, and ritualistic pregame traditions. A State Ale in hand while cheering on the SDSU Aztecs is a winning combination on game day or at any time.

“We’re excited to bring this beer to San Diego State supporters, we promise to deliver on fun and innovative ways to experience our collaboration,” Richards said. “We strive to be San Diego’s hometown brewery, with our .394 Pale and now San Diego State Ale we made a big step toward serving up great options for San Diegans. We want to see fans all across San Diego raise a State Ale together and proudly yell ‘I believe that we will win.’”

AleSmith, best known for it’s .394 Pale Ale, a collaboration with Tony Gwynn, is home to San Diego’s largest tasting room with a 109,942 square-foot facility and state-of-the-art brewery located centrally off Miramar Rd. The brewery plans to partner with SDSU on events at their location including Aztec watch parties, alumni gatherings, and more.

State Ale will be available in 12oz 6-pack cans, 12-pack cans, and on draft at Snapdragon Stadium along with bars and restaurants throughout San Diego, and at the AleSmith Tasting Room.

ABV: 4.7%

AleSmith Brewing Company and San Diego State University are dedicated to responsible drinking, please enjoy responsibly.

About AleSmith Brewing Company:

Forged in 1995, AleSmith has been recognized by consumers and critics alike as one of the world’s foremost craft brewing companies, with accolades that include medals won at prestigious national and international beer competitions. In addition to being well-established within its hometown of San Diego, AleSmith was acknowledged by the RateBeer community as one of the Top 10 Best Breweries nationwide in 2019 and 2020. The brewery is also a three-time winner of the Champion Brewery Award at the San Diego International Beer Competition, where it received a Gold Medal in 2019 for Nut Brown English Brown Ale. Further recognition for individual beers includes a 2016 Gold Medal for Old Numbskull and a 2022 Gold Medal for Wee Heavy at the World Beer Cup. AleSmith occupies a 109,942 square-foot facility with a state-of-the-art brewery. AleSmith’s range of acclaimed beers includes Speedway Stout, Nut Brown Ale, and San Diego Pale Ale .394, distributed in 21 U.S. states and nine countries.

About San Diego State University:

San Diego State University is a major public research institution that provides transformative experiences for its more than 36,000 students. SDSU offers bachelor’s degrees in 96 areas, master’s degrees in 84 fields and doctorates in 23 areas, with additional certificates and programs at regional microsites. SDSU ranks as the number 1 California State University in federal research support, as one of the top public research universities in California. In addition to academic offerings at SDSU, SDSU Imperial Valley and SDSU Georgia, SDSU Global Campus offers online training, certificates and degrees in areas of study designed to meet the needs of students everywhere. Students participate in transformational research, international experiences, sustainability and entrepreneurship initiatives, internships and mentoring, and a broad range of student life and leadership opportunities. SDSU is committed to inclusive excellence and is known for its efforts in advancing diversity and inclusion. SDSU is nationally recognized for its study abroad initiatives, veterans’ programs and support of LGBTQIA+ students, as well as its powerhouse Division I Athletics Program. About 50% of SDSU’s undergraduate and graduate students are students of color. The university resides on Kumeyaay land and was most recently recognized as an Asian American Native American Pacific Islander-Serving Institution (AANAPISI). SDSU is also a long-standing Hispanic-Serving Institution (HSI). The university’s rich campus life and location offers opportunities for students to lead and engage with the creative and performing arts, career and internship opportunities with SDSU’s more than 491,000 living alumni, and the vibrant cultural life of the greater San Diego and U.S.- Mexico region.

For More Information:

https://alesmith.com/san-diego-state-ale/