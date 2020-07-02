San Diego Legion and Ballast Point Brewing Co. Introduce Legion Lager

SAN DIEGO –– San Diego Legion, a Major League Rugby (MLR) franchise, is joining forces with Ballast Point to release Legion Lager. Starting today, the special release beer will be available in pints, crowlers and growlers at Ballast Point locations in Southern California, including Home Brew Mart, Little Italy, Long Beach and Miramar.

“San Diego is the ‘Capital of Craft Beer,’ and we wanted to partner with a local craft brewery to create a delicious beer that lives up to this accolade,” said SD Legion President & CEO Ryan Patterson. “Much like Ballast Point is regarded as one of the brewing industry’s pioneers, our team and the rest of the MLR are paving the way for professional rugby in the U.S. We’re proud to call them our ‘official craft beer partner’ for the 2021 season.”

Brewed in celebration of the newly established partnership between Ballast Point and San Diego Legion, the specialty beer will be available now and throughout the 2021 season of Major League Rugby.

“SD Legion is building a world-class organization that is making positive strides for the sport of rugby in America,” said Chris Bradley, Ballast Point COO. “Brendan (Watters, CEO) and I are both huge rugby fans, so we’re thrilled to support this professional team from San Diego by brewing a tribute beer to celebrate the upcoming season.”

Legion Lager by Ballast Point Brewing is available on-draft, for to-go sales and onsite tasting. Visit sdlegion.com for information on San Diego Legion. To learn more about Ballast Point Brewing, visit ballastpoint.com.

Key facts

Official name: Legion Lager by Ballast Point Brewing

Release date: July 1, 2020 Stats: 4.2% ABV, 10 IBUs

Beer style: American-style Lager

Availability: Ballast Point locations – Home Brew Mart, Little Italy, Long Beach and Miramar HQ

Packaging: On-draft only; Pints, crowlers and growlers

Tasting notes: A refreshing American lager with notes of honeysuckle, Legion Lager carries subtle biscuit flavor alongside mild, citrusy hop character and bitterness.

About Ballast Point Brewing Co.

What started in 1996 as a small group of homebrewers who simply wanted to make great beer evolved into the team of adventurers known today as Ballast Point. From bringing a hoppy twist to a porter or adding four types of malt to its amber ale, to creating the breakthrough gold-medal winning Sculpin IPA, the San Diego-based company is known for adding its touch and asking if there’s a better way. Now an internationally recognized leader in the craft brewing industry with 6 brewery locations in California and Chicago, the company makes over 50 styles of beer and is distributed in select markets across the US and internationally. For more information, visit www.ballastpoint.com and follow our journey on Instagram and Facebook.

About San Diego Legion

Established in 2017, San Diego Legion is part of Major League Rugby (MLR), comprising 11 professional teams in North America. San Diego Legion is one of the MLR founding teams, with all home games played at Torero Stadium. San Diego Legion Rugby – Just like all the sports you know, only better. sdlegion.com Our Mission: To make the culture and sport of rugby accessible to the local community, while also providing a conduit for education, inspiration, and leadership through rugby.