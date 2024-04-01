Samuel Adams Brewing the American Dream Announces Funkytown Collaboration Brew as Applications Open for the 13th Brewing & Business Experienceship

BOSTON, Mass.— Samuel Adams is thrilled to open applications for its annual Brewing & Business Experienceship, renowned for providing invaluable mentorship to craft brewers through its philanthropic program, Brewing the American Dream. Parallel to kicking off the search for the next top craft brewer, the company also proudly announces the imminent release of a collaboration brew with 2023 Experienceship winner, Funkytown Brewery.

A cornerstone of Brewing the American Dream initiatives that support food and beverage entrepreneurs nationwide, the Experienceship annually offers one promising craft brewer access to unmatched resources and guidance. The engagement culminates in the creation of a special beer developed alongside experts at Samuel Adams Boston Brewery. This year’s collaborative concoction is an easy drinking pale lager that clocks in at 5% ABV using San Francisco Steam Yeast and Motueka and Tettnang hops in the kettle. The limited-edition brew will be available on tap at Samuel Adams Boston Brewery and Pilot Project Brewing in Chicago starting the first week of May 2024.

Rich Bloomfield, co-founder of Funkytown Brewery shared, “Since our win in July last year, we’ve seen our dreams come to life in an indescribable way. The experience we’ve had with Samuel Adams has been transformative for our business and we remain deeply motivated by the recognition and resources Brewing the American Dream continues to provide us.”

Inspired by Jim Koch, the pioneer of the craft beer movement and founder of Samuel Adams, the Brewing & Business Experienceship has been empowering brewers since its inception in 2012. In addition to the collaboration brew, all winners are embraced into the Brewing the American Dream family for ongoing mentorship far beyond the initial win and brew day.

As Funkytown Brewery cements their place among esteemed Experienceship winners, Samuel Adams enthusiastically opens applications for the 13th iteration of the initiative. Brewery founders are encouraged to submit entries by April 10th. Finalists will be invited to the annual Crafting Dreams Beer Bash, which comes home to Boston this year, for the chance to share their best brews and personal stories with Samuel Adams representatives, media, and select public beer lovers.

“It has been an incredible journey thus far welcoming Funkytown Brewery into our Experienceship Hall of Fame. They are the epitome of what our program is all about – passionate and hard-working craft business owners with unbelievable ambition,” said Jennifer Glanville Love, Director of Partnerships & Collaborations at Boston Beer Company. “We look forward to continuing our support of their successful journey as we open up our family once again this year to identify a new brewer who is just as deserving.”

About Brewing the American Dream

In 2008, Samuel Adams launched its core philanthropic initiative, Samuel Adams Brewing the American Dream. In partnership with Accion Opportunity Fund, one of the nation’s largest non-profit small business lenders, the program supports small business owners in the food, beverage, and brewing industries through access to business capital, coaching, and new market opportunities. The goal is to help strengthen small businesses, create local jobs, and build vibrant communities. Since the inception of the Samuel Adams Brewing the American Dream program, Brewing the American Dream has worked together with Accion Opportunity Fund and other nonprofits in loaning more than $105 million to more than 4,300 small business owners in the food and beverage industry. Brewing the American Dream employees, together with local business partners and community organizations, have provided coaching and mentoring to more than 15,000 business owners across the country helping to create or maintain more than 11,500 local jobs.

About Boston Beer Company

The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE: SAM) began in 1984 brewing Samuel Adams beer and the Samuel Adams brand is currently recognized as one of the largest and most respected craft beer brands. Our portfolio of brands also includes Truly Hard Seltzer, Twisted Tea, Angry Orchard Hard Cider, Dogfish Head Brewery and Hard Mountain Dew as well as other craft beer brands such as Angel City Brewery and Coney Island Brewing.

