Salty Crew Blonde Now Hottest Brand in SoCal

SAN DIEGO, Calif.— Salty Crew Blonde Ale is well on its way to becoming the premier blonde ale in California. The partnership, uniting two iconic San Diego brands, Coronado Brewing and Salty Crew, has blossomed from a small-batch draft collaboration to one of the hottest beer brands in the entire state. In the past year, Salty Crew Blonde has seen an explosion in popularity and has quickly become the leading growth brand among the top 50 SoCal Craft brands in both Dollar Sales1 (+100.9%) and Volume Sales2 (+100.4%). With its rapid rise in growth over the previous 52 weeks, Salty Crew Blonde is now the #3 overall Blonde Ale/Golden Ale brand according to scan data in SoCal grocery chains3. In San Diego, Los Angeles, and Orange County markets, the brand is up +67.4%, +141.3%, and +300.4% respectively4.

Representatives from Coronado attribute the rapid growth to a few key factors. First, having an authentic partnership with an established brand that’s exploding in popularity. Salty Crew’s global growth in the action sports, fishing, and outdoor market is a result of their ability to align their product and the simple message “Find Refuge in the Sea”. It truly speaks to those who share that passion. The same product and brand alignment is displayed in the Salty Crew Blonde as it is coined “a boat beer”. A crisp beer that is nostalgic of a long day on the water. The synergies in the partnership between Coronado and Salty Crew have made the collaboration a winning formula.

The second factor catapulting the brand has been its success in the on-premise. Salty Crew Blonde Ale is now Coronado Brewing’s #1 overall draft brand, surpassing the company’s other flagship brands like Weekend Vibes IPA and Orange Ave Wit. The blonde ale now makes up about 32% of overall draft sales for the company, 90% of which are sold in California. Coronado says that it has plans to launch Salty Crew Blonde in 7 more states by the end of 2023 and sees the addition of new package types, including 19.2 oz single serve and 12oz 12-packs, to be major drivers to the brand’s continued growth in distribution and volume.

Another contributing factor to the brand’s early development is its extensive distribution to larger venues and area sponsorships. Local fans of the brand can currently find the beer available at stadiums like Petco Park, Snapdragon Stadium, and Pechanga Arena. Similarly, neighboring markets like Orange County and Arizona can grab the boat beers at venues like Disney’s California Adventure, Bear Mountain Resort, and the Peoria Sports Complex.

Salty Crew Blonde Specs

Label Copy:

What is a boat beer? It’s a canned beer that’s crisp, versatile and refreshing. It’s the

perfect blank slate. Throw a lime in it, make it bloody or spice the rim for a classic twist. It’s a beer that goes where no glass can. Whether you’re on or off the boat, this beer will take you back to days spent finding refuge in the sea.

Description:

Salty Crew Blonde Ale is an easy-drinking boat beer perfect for days spent on the water. It is brewed with a blend of two-row, wheat and pilsner malt balanced by German Hallertau and Czech Saaz hops for a touch of pleasant bitterness. Perfectly balanced and light-bodied, this dry and refreshing beer is a sessionable 4.5% ABV for maximum enjoyment.

ABV: 4.5%

Package: Draft, 12oz can six-packs, 12oz can 12-packs, 19.2oz single-serve cans

About Coronado Brewing Company

In 1996, when craft beer was still a foreign term and San Diego County was home to only a handful of breweries, the Chapman brothers Ron and Rick opened a brewpub in their hometown of Coronado. Today CBC stays true to its San Diego roots, brewing abundantly hoppy West Coast-style ales, which are available today in 14 US states and 12 countries. In addition to the long-established pub in Coronado, the company opened a tasting room inside its San Diego production facility in 2013, and a tasting room and restaurant in Imperial Beach, California in 2014. Coronado Brewing Company was honored in 2014 with one of the brewing industry’s most prestigious awards—World Beer Cup Champion Brewery and Brewmaster for a Mid-Size Brewing Company.

About Salty Crew

For the hard workers. The searchers. The risk-taking, mistake-making, watermen with nothing to prove. For the seafaring, the wax sharing, the grommets, young and old. For the tried and true, who’ve paid their dues. For those who Find Refuge in the Sea.

For More Information:

https://coronadobrewing.com/