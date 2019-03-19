Salt Life Lager Released in Georgia

GREENVILLE, S.C. — Delta Apparel, Inc. a leading provider of core activewear and lifestyle apparel products, has announced the launch of Salt Life Lager in key markets across Georgia. National Distributing Company, an affiliate of RNDC and together one of the nation’s leading wholesale alcohol beverage distributors, is now marketing and selling Salt Life Lager into the Atlanta, Columbus and Savannah markets, with plans to distribute statewide in the coming months. Salt Life Lager is a crisp and refreshing craft beer with a 4.5 percent ABV, 17 IBU and a 4-5 on the Lovibond color scale.

“We are excited that Salt Life Lager is now available in the Georgia market,” Salt Life Group president Jeff Stillwell said. “The growth we are seeing with Salt Life Lager further confirms that Salt Life is a true lifestyle brand with reach well beyond apparel. We look forward to additional market expansion for Salt Life Lager in the near term with the goal of making it more and more accessible to the many Salt Life enthusiasts and consumers who love to be on the water, whether it’s surfing, diving, paddle boarding or enjoying a day at the beach.”

Salt Life continues to expand its brand reach, with a new retail store in Tampa, Florida, and another soon to open in Orlando, Florida. In addition, a third Salt Life Food Shack restaurant recently opened in Fernandina Beach, Florida, and the inaugural Salt Life ladies swimwear collection is now available in markets across the United States.

About Salt Life

Salt Life is an authentic, aspirational and lifestyle brand that embraces those who love the ocean and everything associated with living the “Salt Life.” Founded in 2003 by four avid watermen from Jacksonville Beach, Florida, the Salt Life brand has widespread appeal with ocean enthusiasts worldwide. From fishing, diving and surfing, to beach fun and sun-soaked relaxation, the Salt Life brand says, “I live the Salt Life.” Numerous professional athletes, sportsmen and other ambassadors in the fishing, surfing, diving, rock, pop and country music worlds have an alliance with the brand through cross-marketing partnerships (https://www.saltlife.com/athletes/). The brand is visible in areas across the media, sports and popular culture landscapes, including music videos, national tour sponsorships, fishing and outdoors-related television shows, professional auto-racing events and Salt Life’s popular YouTube channel. From its first merchandise offerings in 2006, Salt Life has grown with distribution in surf shops, specialty stores, department stores and sporting goods retailers. Salt Life products are also available to consumers at www.saltlife.com and at Salt Life’s various branded retail stores, including locations in Huntington Beach and San Clemente, California, Daytona Beach and Tampa, Florida and Columbus, Georgia. The brand’s flagship store is located in Jacksonville Beach, Florida, where the term “Salt Life” was coined over 15 years ago.

About Delta Apparel, Inc.

Delta Apparel, Inc., along with its operating subsidiaries, Salt Life, LLC, M. J. Soffe, LLC and DTG2Go, LLC, is an international design, marketing, manufacturing and sourcing company that features a diverse portfolio of core activewear and lifestyle apparel and related accessory products. The Company sells casual and athletic products through a variety of distribution channels and distribution tiers, including department stores, mid and mass channels, e-retailers, sporting goods and outdoor retailers, independent and specialty stores, and the U.S. military. The Company’s products are also made available direct-to-consumer at its branded retail stores and on its websites at www.saltlife.com, www.coastapparel.com, www.soffe.com and www.deltaapparel.com. The Company’s operations are located throughout the United States, Honduras, El Salvador and Mexico, and it employs approximately 7,800 people worldwide. Additional information about the Company is available at www.deltaapparelinc.com.