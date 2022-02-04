Ruzzo Sparkling Hard Citrus Debuts in Washington

CLACKAMAS, Oregon – People who love flavorful citrus drinks soon will find new locally-crafted Ruzzo® hard citrus options at their favorite convenience store or on-premise establishment across Washington state.

Ruzzo® is a fast-emerging line of light and bubbly hard citrus products made from real lemon and lime juice, and flavored with teas, dried fruits and purees. Ruzzo combines the flavor attributes of ciders and the light nature of seltzers to present a new hard citrus beverage category with a clean, refreshing finish.

Initial flavors include Lime Kick with tart lime and a warm spice flavor, and Razzleberry with sweet berryful flavor. Ruzzo products are gluten free and 6.5 percent alcohol by volume.

With initial market exposure at 300 account locations across Portland, Ore., Ruzzo will be distributed at convenience stores and establishments across Washington state with the support of Kendall’s Pioneer Distributing and Browar Polska. Both distributors specialize in helping connect leading craft beverage makers with the region’s ever-growing craft beverage enthusiasts. They are business units of Ridgefield, Wash.-based Corwin Beverage Co.

“We knew fermented citrus choices could fill a significant gap in the market so we spent the pandemic bringing excitement and newness while building a business,” said D.J. Williams, general manager of Ruzzo. “Now, we’re in position to meet growing regional demand.”

The family business found its winning flavors through trial and error in backyard brewing tests. Warehouse space was secured in April 2020 and the first keg shipped in August 2020. Early distribution was aided by sampling from tap growlers that kept the product carbonated. With a passionate staff and a scalable fermentation process, Ruzzo is prepared for broader regional distribution.

Ruzzo flavors will be available for at-home enjoyment in single 16-oz cans or four-packs in brightly colored packaging that reflects the refreshing Ruzzo brand, and available at taprooms and establishments. Additional flavors and seasonal and monthly options are on the brew schedule, to keep the product line as refreshing as the products.

“We chose Kendall’s Pioneer and Browar Polska because they hit our niche for distribution. They were very responsive, had great marketing ideas and specialize in serving new craft brewers like us.”

Ruzzo met with enthusiastic support from Don Rhoads, president of Vancouver, Wash.-based The Convenience Group which operates the eight-store Minit Mart chain which prides itself on introducing southwest Washington consumers to innovative products. “Ruzzo hard citrus is a next generation product, a hybrid between seltzer and cider. It is light and refreshing. I think people will love it.”

Ruzzo hard citrus will be featured during the ilani BrewFest February 17-20, where hundreds of beers, seltzers, ciders and spirits will be available for sampling.

About Ruzzo

Formed in 2020, Ruzzo is a tight-knit family business based in Clackamas, Ore, focused on introducing Ruzzo® sparkling hard citrus beverages as a new category for the growing range of craft beverage enthusiasts.

About Kendall’s Pioneer Distributing and Browar Polska

Kendall’s Pioneer Distributing and Browar Polska are specialty distributors that provide high-quality craft beer, wine and cider products to retailers, bars and restaurants in Washington state. Kendalls Pioneer serves clients across southwest Washington while Browar Polska serves clients in the Seattle-Puget Sound area and points in eastern Washington. Both are business units of Corwin Beverage Company, a fourth generation family-owned business that has distributed refreshments in western Washington since 1941.

For More Information:

https://browarpolska.com/