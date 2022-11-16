Rupee Indian Beer Expands; Now Available Online in 30 States

When you think of beer, you wouldn’t necessarily think of India. That’s about to change as Rupee Beer is on a global mission to become a household name in the craft beer world.

Branded as the global beer for curry, its multi-award winning recipe is unforgettably smooth, light & refreshing. Pairing exceptionally well with complex & spicy world cuisine such as Indian, Thai,Middle Eastern & Mexican food. Already making a splash in the restaurant &beverage segment, its fast growing appeal makes it an ideal new product consumers & business owners are keen to try & stock across America.

Rupee is now available direct to consumer with its partnership with Half Time Beverage’s online beer store, the largest online beer marketplace in the world. You can now get Rupee directly delivered to your door across 30 states including: AZ, CA, CO, CT, DC, DE, FL, GA, ID, IL, IN, KY, LA, MT, NE, NC, ND, NH, NM, NY, NJ, NV, OH, OK, OR, PA, RI, TX, VA, WA (not all zip codes eligible)

Rupee Beer is in hyper-growth mode expanding rapidly across the United States and last week announced its entrance into three top U.S. national chain accounts – Costco, Whole Foods & Total Wine. Rupee is available at select regional stores across these three chains and the first Indian inspired beer to be available at all three brands. In addition to this, Rupee’s stronghold remains within the Indian/South Asian restaurant scene where they continue to be a lager of choice.

KEY ACHIEVEMENTS:

Brewed by a world renowned master beer brewer & an award winning Indian chef with a combined 85 years international industry experience in the food & beverage arena 1 year of R&D: specially crafted recipe formulated with science to pair with Indian, spicy, & world flavors. Brewed with top quality & premium rice, maize, malt & three types of hops. Lower levels of carbonation allowing for a more comfortable & enjoyable dining experience. Winner Best Indian Beer: Food & Drink Awards, Best Indian Lager Beer: M&A Global Awards: Top Global 100 Winner. Voted Top 5 Best Global Beers to have with a Spicy Food: Viewed as‘The Next Biggest Ethnic Beer to Watch’ Diversifying & disrupting the global beer market & the brewing industry in North America 40+ international media mentions across United States, United Kingdom, Thailand, & India

About Rupee Beer

Rupee Beer is the world’s best Indian beer specially crafted to pair brilliantly with Indian, spicy, and world cuisine. Founded in 2020 by brothers Vanit and Sumit Sharma, Rupee Beer was created to bridge the gap between the robust flavors of Indian cuisine and the beer industry. Designed and crafted by a world-renowned master beer brewer and award-winning Indian chef, Rupee Beer is disrupting the industry with innovation, history, culture, and class. Rupee is slowed brewed to a traditional Indian recipe remaining all-natural for an unforgettably smooth taste and finish.

Online platforms: