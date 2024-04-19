Rupee Beer Now Available at Trader Joe’s

NEW YORK, N.Y.— Rupee, Named Best Beer For World Food and Six Beer Trends to Watch in 2024, is on a mission to bring Indian inspired beer to the world. Brewed specially to pair with Indian, spicy and world cuisine, today announce the availability of their award-winning Basmati Rice Lager across Trader Joe’s locations in New York City and Long Island.

Rupee’s flagship lager is brewed light, smooth and with less carbonation making it the ideal beer to pair with global flavors. At 4.75 ABV, it is making in-roads across the Indian restaurant segment in America where it is available alongside its British-Indian India Pale Ale at 5.4% ABV, and its Mango Wheat Ale at 4% ABV.

Rupee is presently distributed across 14 states and launching 4 more markets within the next couple of months. The brands growth and coverage spans features across Forbes, The Washington Post, Bloomberg, BuzzFeed, Boston Globe, Beer Connoisseur, Hop Culture and numerous other top global publications.

Brothers Vanit & Sumit Sharma, sons of Indian restaurateurs in the business internationally for over half a century, found themselves continually frustrated they could not find any Indian beer in Maine – the least diverse state in America where their family immigrated to from the United Kingdom & Germany in the early 90’s.

They decided to not only create their own beer, but set out to game change the food & beverage industry in a bold and diverse way. The Sharma brothers strategically partnered with global craft brewing legend Alan Pugsley, 40+ year master beer brewer, lover of Indian food as a British expat, and creator of over 100+ global beer brands, to create Rupee Beer and re-write everything society understands about craft lager as it relates to spicy world cuisine.

“India is now the most populated nation on earth. Indian-Americans are the largest migrant community in the U.K. where we were born, and second largest in America after Mexican-Americans where we grew up. The rise of the Indian diaspora is gaining more and more momentum, and Rupee is testament to that cultural shift in society with the retailers and independent owned business in America we are sold at”

About Rupee Beer

Rupee Beer was created to bridge the gap between the robust flavors of Indian cuisine and the beer industry. Designed and crafted by a world-renowned master beer brewer and award-winning Indian chef, Rupee Beer has disrupted the industry with innovation, history & culture, and is the only Indian beer to be available across select Whole Foods, Costco, Trader Joe’s, Total Wine locations. Rupee is slowed brewed to a traditional Indian recipe remaining all-natural for an unforgettably smooth taste and finish.

