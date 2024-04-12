NEW YORK, N.Y.— With the warmer months fast approaching, Rupee Beer, Named Best Beer For World Food is excited to launch its Mango Wheat Ale for the summer season.

With the insight of global craft brewing legend and creator of iconic Pumpkinhead, one of the most successful seasonal beers to ever hit the market, the Rupee team is excited to bring back their tropical brew which one top honors at this year’s 2024 Untapped Community Awards in the Top Fruit Beer category.

Mangos are the national fruit of India and considered sacred symbols of proprietary and good luck. In fact, India is the largest consumer and supplier of mangos in the world. Taking the ‘King of Fruits’ the Rupee Beer team wanted to brew an easy to drink summer ale which is smooth with hints of tropical aroma and mango flavor.

The history of the mango dates back to 4000 BC on the Indian Subcontinent where over 1000 varieties of the fruit exist. One of these varieties, the Chaunsa mango was given its name by the revolutionary leader, Sultan Sher Shah Suri, creator of the modern day Indian Rupee which was the inspiration of the brand’s first lager sku. In 1539, Sultan Sher Shah Suri defeated the second Moghal Emperor, Humayun, in the Battle of Chaunsa. In his extreme happiness, he commemorated the victory by naming his favorite variety of mango, the Chaunsa.

Rupee Beer is available at national retailers such as Trader Joe’s, Whole Foods, Total Wine, Wegmans, local liquor and craft beer stores, as well as top international restaurants.

