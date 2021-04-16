Run The Jewels and City Water Hard Seltzer Collaborate on Pink Lemonade Hard Seltzer

CHICAGO — Run The Jewels, the legendary hip-hop duo of Killer Mike and El-P, have expanded their reach into the beverage world through a collaboration with Chicago’s City Water Hard Seltzer for a Pink Lemonade Hard Seltzer inspired by the group’s landmark 2020 album RTJ4. The seltzer follows RTJ’s global craft beer collaboration for the single “No Save Point,” in which the duo teamed with 13 esteemed breweries from across the world, who each created distinct variations on a core recipe (read a Food & Wine feature on the unprecedented international collaboration).

Ooh La La Pink Lemonade Hard Seltzer is an all natural, sugar free, and gluten free alcoholic seltzer, named for the duo’s indelible single of the same name. The product will hit the Chicagoland market in 16 ounce can four packs. Ooh La La Pink Lemonade City Water is 5% ABV and features primary tasting notes of fresh squeezed lemon and lemon candy with secondary notes of strawberry, pink grapefruit, and lemon zest.

Ooh La La Pink Lemonade City Water marks the first ever hard seltzer release for Run The Jewels, who have developed a reputation in the craft beer scene for collaborating and curating high quality beers, including “Stay Gold IPA” which was named Draft Mag’s #1 IPA of 2017. Ooh La La Pink Lemonade City Water marks the first new flavor for the City Water Hard Seltzer line as well as the first collaborative project for the brand since its launch by Solemn Oath Brewery in the Fall of 2019.

More info about this release, the collaboration partners, and the give back (*more on this?) can be found at the Ooh La La Pink Lemonade City Water site.