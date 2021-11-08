Roseade Partners with Four New Distributors Across U.S. Market

REDONDO BEACH, California – Roseade, a unique and delicious ready-to-drink rosé-wine-based spritzer, launched in the U.S. market in April 2021. Originally created in 2018 in Victoria, Australia, Roseade entered the U.S. market via Concurrent Wines. Roseade has recently aligned with four new distributors nationwide in the following states: California, Nevada, Oklahoma and Texas.

In the state of California, Roseade is now distributed by Classic Wines of California, owned and operated by the Franzia family. Franco Wine is now distributing Roseade in the state of Nevada, and has long-standing relationships in the Las Vegas beverage community. Oklahoma distribution will now be led by retail-focused distributor Revolution Wholesale. Victory Wine Group, part of Palomar Beverage Company, is distributing Roseade throughout the state of Texas for all chain stores and independents.

“Our first six months in the U.S. market have been such a success that we are continuing to grow our distribution footprint even as we head into the cooler months,” says Roseade co-founder Karl Ziegler. “As we roll into 2022, we will move production to California, a strategic move that provides us the opportunity to continue expanding into new markets quickly and efficiently to meet growing market demand.”

Roseade has blazed a new and exciting trail as the original rosé lemonade spritz, boasting incomparable refreshment, flavor and fun in a can from Down Under. Each can is complete with Lenny the Lemon’s smiling face, inviting good times and good vibes. Most recently, Roseade has been awarded two silver medals, from the 2021 Monterey International Wine Competition and the 2021 Winemaker Challenge International Wine Competition.

Distribution of Roseade continues to expand, and the brand can be found at many independent retailers nationwide as well as online.

About Roseade USA

Roseade USA LLC is a partnership between importer Karl Ziegler of Concurrent Wines and Roseade founder Lee Smallman of Australia-based Chirping Bird Wines. The refreshing wine-based beverage is a low-alcohol (8% ABV), gluten-free, ready-to-drink combination of rosé, traditional lemonade and spritz. Enjoyed in a can or over ice, Roseade is intended to celebrate good times and good vibes with a refreshingly fun twist on a rosé spritz. The spritzer is available in four-packs, boasting Lenny the Lemon’s chill vibe on each vibrant pink can.

For More Information:

RoseadeUSA.com