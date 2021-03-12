Root Shoot Malting East Troublesome Pale Ale Initiative & Homebrew Competition Raise $34,000 For Grand County Wildfire Relief

LOVELAND, CO — Root Shoot Malting has announced the results of the East Troublesome Pale Ale initiative that united the Grand County brewing community and raised nearly $34,000 for those impacted by Colorado’s second-largest wildfire.

Six professional breweries and 27 homebrewers brewed the East Troublesome Pale Ale over the last few months, and earned tremendous support from the Grand County community of beer lovers and homebrew competition entrants who helped to raise $34,000 for The Grand Foundation: a nonprofit organization dedicated to supporting residents who were evacuated, displaced or lost their homes during the Grand County Wildfires.

Root Shoot Malting, alongside Colorado Hop Company and Propagate Labs, donated ingredients to six breweries in Grand County to help create the East Troublesome Pale Ale. The recipe and ingredients were then available to homebrewers who were encouraged to brew their own version of the benefit beer.

“I am blown away by the amount we raised and how many people rallied to support this cause,” said Emily Olander, Co-Founder of Root Shoot Malting. “A huge thank you to everyone; brewers, suppliers, homebrewers, and residents of Grand County for donating your time, energy, and resources to make this a success.”

Root Shoot brought this effort home with a homebrew competition that 27 homebrewers entered earlier this year. The 1st, 2nd, and 3rd place winners were announced during a virtual awards ceremony, and the entries raised more than $550 for this effort that Root Shoot Malting matched. The whole team at Root Shoot extends congratulations to all of the winners and gratitude to everyone who participated.

1ST PLACE

Mackenzie Springett: “East Troublesome Fire Pale Ale”

“When I drink the East Troublesome Fire Pale Ale, I immediately feel as if I’m sitting in the mountains and enjoying stunning views and the smell of the pine trees. I enjoy all of Root Shoot’s malts and use close to 100% of their malts in every recipe,” Springett says. “I also want to give a big shout out to firefighters. They saved us and helped preserve those smells and views.”

2ND PLACE

Ben Gaylord: “Hearts and Minds”

3RD PLACE

Nelson Crowle: “Grungeist SMaSH”

HONORABLE MENTION

Charles Epperson: “Fire and Smoke”

Fraser River Beer Co. is planning on serving a batch brewed with first place homebrewer Mackenzie Springett for the community to enjoy this Spring, and 100% of proceeds will be donated to the Grand Foundation.

SPONSORS

The East Troublesome Pale Ale Competition was possible due to the support from all of our sponsors. We’d like to thank the following organizations for their contributions.

Fraser River Beer Co., Hideaway Park Brewing, Camber Brewing, Grand Adventure Brewing, Big Trout Brewing Co., and The Peak Bistro and Brewery donated 100 percent of their beer proceeds to this cause.

Colorado Hop Company, Troubadour Maltings, Propagate Lab, Reggiebeer.com, and Turn It Up Media, contributed products and services. Left Hand Brewing, Spike Brewing, Sticker Giant, American Homebrewers Association, Fermentis, Yakima Chief Hops, and Five Star Chemicals donated generous prizes that were awarded to the competition winners.

Michael Bischoff, Head Brewer at The Peak Bistro and Brewery developed the East Troublesome Pale Ale homebrew recipe.

ABOUT ROOT SHOOT MALTING

Root Shoot Malting is a 5th generation family farm and craft malthouse that supplies the Rocky Mountain region with craft malt and grains. Founded by the Olander family in 2016, Root Shoot harvests barley, wheat, rye and corn to give craft brewers and distillers high-quality taste in every glass. Located on the Olander Farms’ 112-acre farm in Loveland, Colorado, and approximately 1500 leased acres, Root Shoot is working to ensure that farmland remains available to grow grains for the beers and spirits of tomorrow. Find this craft maltster online at rootshootmalting.com.

