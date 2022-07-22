Rogue’s CBD Seltzers Available for Nationwide Shipping

NEWPORT, OR — Rogue Ales & Spirits, one of the original craft breweries, continues to push boundaries with their line of Rogue® Recreational CBD Seltzer Water. Rogue’s Recreational Seltzers come in a 16 oz can and are a naturally flavored, gluten-free seltzer water chock-full of extra goodies including 30 milligrams of nano-emulsified CBD, L-Theanine and Apple Cider Vinegar. These CBD beverages are available in Oregon, Washington, Montana, California, Colorado, Tennessee, and are available for online shipping to over 30 states.

“We were craft beer pioneers when we first opened our doors 34 years ago, and to this day we continue to push boundaries by creating innovative new products in the beer space and beyond,” says Hagen Moore, VP of Marketing and Creative. “CBD beverages are an exciting new venture, and we look forward to watching this category further develop.”

“From yoga to paddle boarding to chilling on the beach, our CBD seltzer water makes for a refreshing treat before, during, or after your favorite recreational activity,” adds Moore. “We want our fans to have the chance to enjoy these flavorful beverages while being active, enjoying the outdoors and having fun so we’re giving away five paddle boards to those who share a creative interpretation of what CBD stands for. Check out rogue.com/cbdcontest to enter and learn more.”

Rogue Recreational CBD Seltzer Water is a non-alcoholic, gluten-free product that is available in 16 oz cans in four unique flavor combinations. PRODUCT FACTS: Blackberry Cucumber

Description: A delicious and refreshing beverage made by balancing juicy, tart blackberries with fresh cucumber and few extra goodies like 30mg nano-emulsified CBD, apple cider vinegar, and L-Theanine.

Style: CBD Seltzer Water

ABV: NA

Format: 16 oz can

Availability: Year round

PRODUCT FACTS: Ginger Yuzu

Description: A new type of beverage bursting with the citrus flavors of yuzu, a hint of ginger, and a few extra goodies like 30mg nano-emulsified CBD, apple cider vinegar, and L-Theanine.

Style: CBD Seltzer Water

ABV: NA

Format: 16 oz can

Availability: Year round

PRODUCT FACTS: Lavender Mint Lemonade

Description: This beverage combines the herbal notes of lavender and mint with refreshing lemonade and a few extra goodies like 30mg nano-emulsified CBD, apple cider vinegar, and L-Theanine.

Style: CBD Seltzer Water

ABV: NA

Format: 16 oz can

Availability: Year round

PRODUCT FACTS: Passion Fruit Blueberry

Description: A delicious and refreshing beverage bursting with the tropical flavors of passion fruit, blueberry, and a few extra goodies like 30mg nano-emulsified CBD, apple cider vinegar, and L-Theanine.

Style: CBD Seltzer Water

ABV: NA

Format: 16 oz can

Availability: Year round

For more information, visit rogue.com/cbd and order online at shop.rogue.com.

About Rogue Ales & Spirits

Rogue Ales & Spirits was founded in Oregon in 1988 as one of America’s first microbreweries. Rogue has won more than 2,000 awards for taste, quality and packaging, and is available in all 50 states as well as 54 countries. Proudly rooted in Newport Oregon, Rogue’s beers, spirits, cocktails, seltzers and sodas are a liquid ode to Oregon and the endless inspiration that its land, its sea and its people provide. For more information, go to www.rogue.com and follow @rogueales.