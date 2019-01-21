Rockyard Brewing Promotes Derick Rivera to Head Brewer

CASTLE ROCK, Colo.– Rockyard Brewing Co. is excited to announce that they are kicking off the new year with Derick Rivera, an amazing new head brewer, at the lead.

Derick Rivera started his brewing career when he joined the Rockyard team back in 2015. Since then he has spent the past three years working hard alongside their previous head brewer Greg Fetzer, creating and brewing all their award-winning craft brews. He has been actively involved in all aspects of the brewing process at Rockyard, from cellarman to assistant brewer and now head brewer.

Rockyard has seen tremendous growth and changes in the past year since recreating and rebranding their entire craft beer lineup, which included switching from bottles to cans and expanding their brewery. The overwhelming market response since the relaunch has shown that it was time for a change, and the consumers approve of it.

“Here at Rockyard, we have built a team that is ready to take on all of the challenges and opportunities that 2019 brings. With grocery stores and gas stations across the state now stocking our beer, it’s our goal to make sure that even with all of that growth, we will always deliver exceptional, quality beer,” Rivera said regarding the future of Rockyard. “Greg Fetzer, our previous Head Brewer, instilled in all of us a desire to keep pushing the boundaries on what a hard-working, dedicated team can accomplish; it’s my hope to keep that fire going. Everything I know about brewing has come from him and John Schneider and the only way I know how to thank them, is to keep things rolling full steam ahead.”

The Rockyard brew crew has also welcomed the following new team members in the past year: Tyler Swaim, production brewer, Nick Barrett, cellarman and Rio Urioste-Barela, cellarman.

“When you spend as much time as we do together at Rockyard, it’s hard not to feel like you’re hanging out with your family. Rockyard will always be a reflection of the entire team that we have here from recipe design, to brewing, to packaging, it’s our hope that customers can taste and appreciate the pride and joy that goes into every single beer that leaves our facility,” said Rivera.

About Rockyard Brewing Company

Rockyard is the longest running brewpub in Douglas County, founded in 1999. Rockyard’s beers have won medals at many prestigious beer competitions including the Great American Beer Festival, World Beer Cup and the Colorado State Fair. Rockyard’s beer can be found in many retail locations and a handful of craft-centric bars and restaurants throughout the state of Colorado. Find the brewery online at www.rockyard.com.