Roak Brewing Co. Names New VP of Sales and Marketing

ROYAL OAK, Mich. — Effective Jan. 14, 2019, ROAK Brewing Co. located in Royal Oak, Michigan has named Aaron Lanctot their new Vice President of Sales and Marketing.

Lanctot comes to us from Blake’s Hard Cider where he served as Director of Sales for the past three years. Prior to that, he was a Regional Sales Representative for Rochester Mills Beer Company.

Lanctot’s experience and knowledge is well known in the industry. He will help Roak Brewing Co. continue to grow in Michigan, Indiana and North Carolina as well as help them expand into three to four more states. He will also lead the combined sales force of the ROAK and Right Brain Brewery merger once it is complete.