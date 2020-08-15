Roadhouse Brewing Releases Highwayman Pilsner

JACKSON HOLE, Wy.– At 4% ABV and 110 calories per serving,Roadhouse Brewing Company’s Highwayman Pilsner is the quintessential session beer that delivers quality and crushability. Light, crisp and well-balanced, it’s a fridge staple perfect for swiggin’ or sippin and post-adventure refreshment.

Brewed using traditional German techniques honed by Roadhouse Head Brewer, Max Shafer, while studying at the world-renowned Doemens Brewing Academy in Munich and through years under career mentors, the beer is crafted with premium Idaho barley, hand-selected European noble hop varieties and thirst-quenching Teton water.

“While we have a passion for crafting robust, high-octane IPAs, sometimes there is nothing better than a super crushable brew. Highwayman is our version of the ideal session beer” states Max. “Given Roadhouse’s zeal for unearthing the perfect intersection between art and science, we continue to push the boundaries of this beer through premium raw ingredients and techniques such as a single decoction in order to enhance the flavor and elevate the experience of drinking it. Because after all, this is a beer meant to exemplify the simple pleasures in life.”

Adds Roadhouse Co-Founder and Fine Dining Restaurant Group Owner Gavin Fine, “On top of being a delicious Pilsner, Highwayman carries special significance as it’sbrewed in memory of our friend Joe Casey.Joe loved old power wagons, playing hockey and the reward of multiple refreshing, light beers at the end of the day. Highwayman is in reverence to his spirit, enthusiasm and passion for life and is a kind reminder that our time on earth is temporal, so take hold of the things you love and live them deeply.”

You can find Joe’s favorite truck outside of Roadhouse’s brewing facility on Gregory Lane and memorialized on the front of every can.

Roadhouse’s Highwayman Pilsner is now available in 16 oz six packs throughout Wyoming, Idaho, Utah and Colorado.

So do as the packaging states: “Enjoy with people whom you love, make you laugh and let you be you.” Now we’ll raise a glass to that.

Find Highwayman Pilsner near you via Roadhouse’sBeer Finder.

About Roadhouse Brewing Co.

Built upon its two founders’ unique backgrounds as an award-winning home brewer and noted restaurateur, Roadhouse Brewing Company draws inspiration from the culinary and craft beer worlds, its home base in the iconic mountain town of Jackson Hole and its independent spirit – making the brewing facilities a daily hub for innovation and collaboration. Roadhouse was awarded B Corporation Certification for the brewery’s commitment to social and environmental performance; and last winter opened Roadhouse Pub & Eatery in the heart of downtown Jackson Hole. Now distributing on and off-premise in Wyoming, Idaho, Colorado, Utah and Montana. For more information on Roadhouse Brewing Company, call 307.264.1900 or visit https://rlink.re/l/2f833f0d/c0ca/43f0/bfb5/2bb246084f85 and connect on Instagram @roadhousebeer and Facebook.