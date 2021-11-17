Roadhouse Brewing Co Unveils Barrel-Aged Funk House Series

JACKSON HOLE, Wyoming – Roadhouse Brewing Co. releases a new batch of its barrel-aged Funk House series just in time for the holidays. The collection of four foeder-aged beers hail from its barrel room at Gregory Lane, where the brewing team conducts a “symphony of beer loving organisms in collaboration with oak and time.” All Funk House Series bottled beers have been aged for 20 months and finished in a single oak cask for seven months.

“It’s where we take some of our most prized recipes, give them a little nudge, and hand them over to the cosmos,” says Roadhouse Brewmaster, Max Shafer.

At $10/500 ML bottle, the Funk House Series is also available in a $25 two-pack complete with a custom tulip glass. This season’s collection includes:

Vixen Harlot (6.5% ABV): Oud Bruin with Cherries. Think jammy, cherry notes, perfect for fall

Vixen Mistress (6.5% ABV) Oud Bruin with Blackberries. Ripe notes reminiscent of pie

Vixen (6.5% ABV) Oud Bruin. Tart with a touch of vanilla and caramel

Dry-Hopped Sour (6.5% ABV): draft only this dry-hopped sour requires a visit to the Roadhouse Pub & Eatery in the heart of Jackson Hole, or the tap room on Gregory Lane

About Roadhouse Brewing Co

Built upon its two founders’ unique backgrounds as an award-winning home brewer and noted restaurateur, Roadhouse Brewing Company draws inspiration from the culinary and craft worlds, its home base in the iconic mountain town of Jackson Hole and its independent spirit – making the brewing facilities a daily hub for innovation and collaboration. Roadhouse was awarded Best for the World™ B Corporation, ranking in the top 5% of all B Corps in its size group worldwide for sustainable business practices. In addition to its 10,000 barrel brewery, Roadhouse helms the Roadhouse Pub & Eatery in the heart of downtown Jackson Hole, its microbrewery and restaurant for small batches + innovation. Roadhouse distributes on and off-premise in Wyoming, Idaho, Colorado, Utah, Montana and California.

https://roadhousebrewery.com/