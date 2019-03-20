Rivertowne Brewing Releases Source IPA, New Dock Party IPA Mix 12-Packs

PITTSBURGH — Rivertowne Brewing, an independent craft brewery located just outside of Pittsburgh in neighboring Murrysville/Export, has announced the release of Source IPA.

Source IPA is a new, year-round core brand for Rivertowne Brewing and will be released in ½ BBLs, 1/6 BBLs and 4/6/12 cans. Additionally, Source IPA will replace Class V IPA in the Dock Party IPA Mix 12 packs. This new offering from Rivertowne Brewing is brewed in the “Brut style,” a style that originated in San Francisco, California. Drinkers will find a bone-dry, bubbly IPA coming in at 6.0 percent ABV and 32 IBUs. The additions of Centennial, El Dorado, Ekuanot and Waimea hops present wonderful aromas and a tropical, fruity front-end flavor that gives way to a pleasingly dry, resinous finish.

VP of sales and marketing, Rob Johnson, said: “We are eager to introduce this new innovation to our fans and also include it in our Dock Party IPA Mix packs. We feel that fans of Rivertowne Brewing will find Source IPA to be a beer that drinks light and refreshing without sacrificing flavor or impact.” Johnson went on to state: “We really like Class V IPA, but replacing it with Source IPA in the Dock Party IPA Mix packs makes complete sense. It allows us to provide more opportunities for people to sample this new product while also further diversifying the beers included in this very popular package. You will not find two beers alike in our Dock Party IPA Mix packs.”

The 2019 line-up of Rivertowne’s Dock Party IPA Mix 12-packs includes the following four beers:

Jump! IPA – 6.1 percent ABV, 80 IBU – American IPA with flavor complexity ranging from berries, mangos, tropical and stone fruits to grass and resin. In life, there are jumpers and observers. This beer was created for the leapers in life.

Day Float IPA – 5.2 percent ABV, 30 IBU – Hop-forward pale ale with a big tropical bouquet and taste, a pleasing mouthfeel and well-balanced bitter finish that begs you to take another drink. Appealing to a wide variety of drinkers including those who might not normally be fans of IPAs.

Source IPA – 6.0 percent ABV, 32 IBU – Brut-style IPA, a style first brewed in San Francisco, California; this bone-dry, bubbly IPA offers an alternative to the more readily available and sweeter West Coast IPAs and Hazy IPAs. The beer has a pronounced hop aroma and delicate malt flavor but carries the density of water.

Hazy Morning IPA – 6.7 percent ABV, 36 IBU – New England-style IPA with an assertive grapefruit aroma and fresh, green hop flavors that snap your palate to attention and leave you wanting more. This beer is a Citra juice bomb.

Look for Source IPA and the revamped Dock Party IPA Mix 12 packs to begin hitting the streets the week of March 18 across the state of PA.

About Rivertowne Brewing

Rivertowne Brewing is dedicated to producing exceptional, approachable craft beer. Our team of passionate, innovative brewers work tirelessly to create unique recipes with high-quality ingredients and hold each beer to the highest of standards, ensuring the final product in your glass is something you’ll enjoy and come back to. Our sustainable packaging allows you to enjoy your favorites at home, the ballpark, or making your way down a peaceful river. At Rivertowne, we emphasize the entire craft beer experience and value the devotion our fans have to our product.