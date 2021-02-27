Riverbend Announces Chesapeake Pilsner Malt

ASHEVILLE, N.C. — Riverbend Malt House today announced the immediate availability of its new Chesapeake Pilsner Malt. This new 2-row pilsner malt is sourced exclusively from family owned farms in Virginia and showcases the singular terroir of the Chesapeake Bay.

Chesapeake Pilsner Malt is produced using a lower kilning temperature which makes it an ideal base malt for a variety of beers including hazy IPA’s, pale ales, pilsners, and farmhouse styles. It is also a great choice for spirits including single malt whiskey and bourbon. The flavor is grainy with notes of honey, fresh baked bread, and melon. Its distinctive character stands apart from other 2-row base malts due to its complexity.

“It is so cool to be able to offer a pilsner malt that is sourced from the Chesapeake Bay area,” stated Brent Manning, Riverbend Co-Founder. “We’ve been sourcing barley from Virginia for years and have always been impressed by the flavor and quality.”

“We use Chesapeake Pilsner Malt in our SML Lager and Peste Italian Pils,” says Bryan Summerson, owner and head brewer of Big Lick Brewing Company in Roanoke, VA. “It performs really well in our brewhouse and we love the character it imparts in our beers.”

Riverbend’s Chesapeake Pilsner Malt is in stock and available for immediate delivery.

