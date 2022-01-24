River North Celebrates 10 Years with Stout Tap Takeover

DENVER, Colorado – A brewery well known for stouts is destined to have at least one day dedicated to the bold, dark and boisterous well-known craft beer style. Stouts have been protruding from River North Brewery for nearly 10 years now as they celebrate their 10 year anniversary on February 19th at the taprooms. Before such a huge celebration, the taps will turn to stouts. Join the River North Brewery team on a SUPER STOUT party on January 29th when the taprooms open at 1 pm.

River North Brewery’s Washington Street taproom will have over 12 stouts on tap, offering up Shadowman, Barrel-Aged Double Avarice, and some of their other well-known barrel aged, adjunct, and even a “session” stout for those wanting to stick around to try a whole variety of them. There will be vintage bottles for sale as well while supplies last.

The newer, more RiNo-centric taproom on Blake Street will have a mini stout tap takeover for those that want to stay more central downtown while still getting the chance to indulge in Shadowman, Barrel-Aged Double Avarice, and a couple of other big stouts along with a session stout.

New for this year, at the taprooms, when you order a flight of four different stouts, you will get a free full pour that can be redeemed at either taproom at a later date (meaning you can’t just get a flight and use the free full pour during Super Stout). Both taprooms will have local food options to keep you going all day for Super Stout!

For More Information:

http://www.rivernorthbrewery.com