River North Brewery Releases Socorro Chile Lager for Chile Beer Day

Tweet
Reddit
Share
Share
Email

DENVER, Colorado – There’s nothing better than fresh New Mexico chiles other than putting the chiles into a beer! River North Brewery will be hosting their second annual Chile Beer Day at both taprooms this Saturday, September 25th, featuring their Socorro Chile Lager.

Socorro, New Mexico is a small town in the Rio Grande Valley, New Mexico. Known for their arts, delicious chiles, and great year-round climate, Socorro is a great destination for those seeking out a great New Mexico vibe. River North Brewery has partnered with a Denver local Chile roaster, who goes directly to the source for chiles, to create a Socorro Chile Lager. Set to be released at both taprooms on tap and in six-packs to go on September 25th when the taprooms open at 1 pm.

Socorro Chile Lager is a light lager at 5% ABV and will go perfectly with tacos of all sorts with the medium heat that the chiles add to the lager. This Chile beer will not wreck your palate as some are known to do, leaving you with the ability to try other beers (maybe a pineapple jalapeño Saison or a Mayan chocolate imperial stout?).

Both taprooms will also feature two other Chile beer variants alongside the Socorro Chile Lager. A Pineapple Jalapeño Imperial Saison and a Mayan Chocolate Imperial Stout will be available in limited quantities for those that want more than one spicy beer.

The Blake Street taproom will have a fresh Chile roaster on-site for roasted Chile purchases along with Moya’s Tacos popping up.

For More Information:
http://www.rivernorthbrewery.com

back
Job Listings

The leading job board for the beer industry. Featuring hundreds of jobs from leading breweries and associated companies.
Post a Job
back
Brewbound Marketplace

The Brewbound Marketplace features listings for equipment, services, and more. Post a listing today.
Post a Listing
back
Breweries Database

Brewbound's database of breweries includes thousands of breweries from around the world.
View the Breweries Database
back
Beer Events Calendar

A public calendar of events that are happening in the beer industry

 Brewbound Live Winter 2021

Santa Monica, CA ● Nov. 30 + Dec. 1, 2021
Post Event All Events Sponsorship Past Events
back
09/23: Brewbound Data Club w/ BeerBoard 09/23: Public Relations Speed Dating 09/30: Brewbound Podcast 10/05: Retail Speed Dating 10/07: Brewbound Frontlines: Supply Chain Planning for 2022
View the Full Content Calendar
back
Brew Talks 2021 BevNET Cocktail Showdown 1 The Brewbound Minute Rewatch Recent Videos Brewbound Data Club
View all Videos
back
Top stories from the beer industry

The Brewbound Podcast features interviews with beer industry executives and entrepreneurs, along with highlights and commentary from the weekly news. New episodes every Thursday.
Learn More
back

A weekly live-streamed discussion series with beer industry leaders and watchers on the business adjustments being made during the COVID-19 crisis and the future of the industry.
Learn More