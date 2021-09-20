River North Brewery Releases Socorro Chile Lager for Chile Beer Day

DENVER, Colorado – There’s nothing better than fresh New Mexico chiles other than putting the chiles into a beer! River North Brewery will be hosting their second annual Chile Beer Day at both taprooms this Saturday, September 25th, featuring their Socorro Chile Lager.

Socorro, New Mexico is a small town in the Rio Grande Valley, New Mexico. Known for their arts, delicious chiles, and great year-round climate, Socorro is a great destination for those seeking out a great New Mexico vibe. River North Brewery has partnered with a Denver local Chile roaster, who goes directly to the source for chiles, to create a Socorro Chile Lager. Set to be released at both taprooms on tap and in six-packs to go on September 25th when the taprooms open at 1 pm.

Socorro Chile Lager is a light lager at 5% ABV and will go perfectly with tacos of all sorts with the medium heat that the chiles add to the lager. This Chile beer will not wreck your palate as some are known to do, leaving you with the ability to try other beers (maybe a pineapple jalapeño Saison or a Mayan chocolate imperial stout?).

Both taprooms will also feature two other Chile beer variants alongside the Socorro Chile Lager. A Pineapple Jalapeño Imperial Saison and a Mayan Chocolate Imperial Stout will be available in limited quantities for those that want more than one spicy beer.

The Blake Street taproom will have a fresh Chile roaster on-site for roasted Chile purchases along with Moya’s Tacos popping up.

For More Information:

http://www.rivernorthbrewery.com