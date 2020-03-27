River North Brewery Releases Hop-A-Tronic Lupulositor

Tweet
Reddit
Share
Share
Email

DENVER — With all of the rules around “Stay At Home,” in Denver, River North Brewery is hoping to give people something to look forward to during these difficult times. Hop-A-Tronic Lupulositor, a New England Double Hazy IPA, is one of those things that everyone can look forward to. Releasing this Saturday, 1pm at both taprooms, you will be able to pick up six packs to-go along with other six packs, bottles and a wide variety of crowler options.

This version of Hop-A-Tronic Lupulositor features Galaxy and Amarillo hops, giving it that hazy look that everyone aches for, while boasting hops that are floral and fruity for these warmer days. At 8.4% ABV, this beer is perfect for enjoying with one of your new favorite Netflix shows, virtual game night with friends or a cheers over a virtual happy hour.

An online store has been set up for pre-orders of six packs and a special discount on cases, along with a pre-order option for a six pack and charcuterie board featuring cheese and meats from Cheese Meat Board.

The North Washington Street taproom at 6021 N. Washington Street will have The G Wagon posted up serving food to go home with your six pack to enjoy. This taproom will be open from 1-4pm. River North Brewery has brought out their cellar series for you to stock up on some of your favorites until taprooms return to normal.

The Blake Street taproom at 3400 Blake Street will have Surf to Slopes with food to go. This taproom is open from 1-7pm on Saturday.River North Brewery has also partnered up with Cheese Meat Board to offer charcuterie boards to go along with your six packs.

You can pre-order six packs, cases, charcuterie boards, crowlers and more at www.rivernorthbrewery.com

Blake Street Taproom to-go hours: Tuesday-Friday 4-7pm, Saturday and Sunday 1-7pm

Brewbound Job Board

The leading job board for the beer industry. Featuring hundreds of jobs from leading breweries and associated companies.

Brewbound Marketplace Listing

The Brewbound Marketplace features listings for equipment, services, and more. Post a listing today.

Brewbound's Database of Breweries

Brewbound's database of breweries includes thousands of breweries from around the world.

Beer Events Calendar
Beer Events Calendar

A public calendar of events that are happening in the beer industry

View calendar | Post Event
Brew Talks Virtual 2020
Brew Talks Virtual 2020

Livestream ● April 2, 2020

Register Now
Cannabis Forum Summer 2020
Cannabis Forum Summer 2020

New York, NY ● June 12th, 2020

Early Registration Open
Brew Talks Orlando 2020 (NBWA)
Brew Talks Orlando 2020 (NBWA)

Orlando, Florida ● Oct. 6, 2020

Register Now
Brewbound Live Winter 2020
Brewbound Live Winter 2020

Santa Monica, CA ● Dec. 3+4, 2020

Early Registration Open
Brewbound Podcast

The Brewbound Podcast features interviews with beer industry executives and entrepreneurs, along with highlights and commentary from the weekly news. New episodes every Thursday.