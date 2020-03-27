River North Brewery Releases Hop-A-Tronic Lupulositor

DENVER — With all of the rules around “Stay At Home,” in Denver, River North Brewery is hoping to give people something to look forward to during these difficult times. Hop-A-Tronic Lupulositor, a New England Double Hazy IPA, is one of those things that everyone can look forward to. Releasing this Saturday, 1pm at both taprooms, you will be able to pick up six packs to-go along with other six packs, bottles and a wide variety of crowler options.

This version of Hop-A-Tronic Lupulositor features Galaxy and Amarillo hops, giving it that hazy look that everyone aches for, while boasting hops that are floral and fruity for these warmer days. At 8.4% ABV, this beer is perfect for enjoying with one of your new favorite Netflix shows, virtual game night with friends or a cheers over a virtual happy hour.

An online store has been set up for pre-orders of six packs and a special discount on cases, along with a pre-order option for a six pack and charcuterie board featuring cheese and meats from Cheese Meat Board.

The North Washington Street taproom at 6021 N. Washington Street will have The G Wagon posted up serving food to go home with your six pack to enjoy. This taproom will be open from 1-4pm. River North Brewery has brought out their cellar series for you to stock up on some of your favorites until taprooms return to normal.

The Blake Street taproom at 3400 Blake Street will have Surf to Slopes with food to go. This taproom is open from 1-7pm on Saturday.River North Brewery has also partnered up with Cheese Meat Board to offer charcuterie boards to go along with your six packs.

You can pre-order six packs, cases, charcuterie boards, crowlers and more at www.rivernorthbrewery.com

Blake Street Taproom to-go hours: Tuesday-Friday 4-7pm, Saturday and Sunday 1-7pm