River North Brewery Releases a Boozy Box of Chocolates with 3 Mr. Sandman Imperial Stout Variants

Tweet
Reddit
Share
Share
Email

DENVER — River North Brewery is introducing a new take on a Box of Chocolates for this Valentine’s Day coming up in a few weeks! With three different imperial stout varieties, you will find this Box of Chocolates to be perfect for any chocolate lover.

An imperial stout known as Mr. Sandman has been given a chocolatey makeover with three different adjuncts to make it a sweet, chocolate delightful box for chocolate lovers. Did we mention there’s chocolate in them?! In the Box of Chocolates, you will find a decadent dark chocolate Mr. Sandman, a fruity raspberry chocolate Mr. Sandman and a coconut lover’s paradise with a coconut chocolate Mr. Sandman. All three end up at 10% ABV and will leave you feeling lovely when you’ve devoured this boozy box of chocolates.

To top it off, River North Brewery has partnered with Mingle Charcuterie Board to give you the option to purchase a charcuterie board or a six-pack box of chocolates to go with your boozy Box of Chocolates. Mingle Charcuterie Board is offering a charcuterie board meant for two people including three meats, three cheese, and an assortment of accompaniments. You can also get a chocolate Valentine’s box from Mingle that includes dark chocolate raspberry cream, strawberry white chocolate, cherry cheesecake, red wine chocolate, white chocolate raspberry cream, and a hazelnut caramel. Mingle Charcuterie will be at both taprooms on Saturday, February 13th with charcuterie boards and chocolates. They will be at the Washington Street taproom 12-2pm and the Blake Street taproom from 3-5pm.

The Boozy Box of Chocolates starts at $30, but you can add the charcuterie board for an extra $18 or the Mingle Chocolates for an extra $10. You can pre-order them for pickup starting February 12th by going to https://rivernorthbreweryonline.square.site/. These boxes are for pickup at the taprooms only. To learn more about Mingle Charcuterie Board, go to their website minglecharcuterie.com or find them on Facebook at @MingleCharctuerie.

For more information on the Boozy Box of Chocolates or about River North Brewery, go to www.rivernorthbrewery.com or reach out to katie@rivernorthbrewery.com.

Brewbound Job Board

The leading job board for the beer industry. Featuring hundreds of jobs from leading breweries and associated companies.

Brewbound Marketplace Listing

The Brewbound Marketplace features listings for equipment, services, and more. Post a listing today.

Brewbound's Database of Breweries

Brewbound's database of breweries includes thousands of breweries from around the world.

Brewbound Data Club with Bump Williams Consulting
02/04 - Brewbound Data Club with Bump Williams Consulting
Brewbound Podcast Episode 10 -- Super Bowl Post-Show Ad Review
02/11 - Brewbound Podcast Episode 10 -- Super Bowl Post-Show Ad Review
Brewbound Podcast: 2021 Alcohol Law Preview with McDermott Will & Emery's Alva Mather and Nichole Schustack
02/25 - Brewbound Podcast: 2021 Alcohol Law Preview with McDermott Will & Emery's Alva Mather and Nichole Schustack
Brewbound Frontlines
02/18 - Brewbound Frontlines
Brewbound Podcast
03/11 - Brewbound Podcast
Brewbound Data Club
Brewbound Data Club
Brewbound Live Winter 2020
Brewbound Live Winter 2020
Brew Talks Virtual
Brew Talks Virtual
Brewbound Frontlines
Brewbound Frontlines
Navigating the COVID-19 Crisis
Navigating the COVID-19 Crisis
Brewbound Podcast

The Brewbound Podcast features interviews with beer industry executives and entrepreneurs, along with highlights and commentary from the weekly news. New episodes every Thursday.

Brewbound Job Board

A weekly live-streamed discussion series with beer industry leaders and watchers on the business adjustments being made during the COVID-19 crisis and the future of the industry.