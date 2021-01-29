River North Brewery Releases a Boozy Box of Chocolates with 3 Mr. Sandman Imperial Stout Variants

DENVER — River North Brewery is introducing a new take on a Box of Chocolates for this Valentine’s Day coming up in a few weeks! With three different imperial stout varieties, you will find this Box of Chocolates to be perfect for any chocolate lover.

An imperial stout known as Mr. Sandman has been given a chocolatey makeover with three different adjuncts to make it a sweet, chocolate delightful box for chocolate lovers. Did we mention there’s chocolate in them?! In the Box of Chocolates, you will find a decadent dark chocolate Mr. Sandman, a fruity raspberry chocolate Mr. Sandman and a coconut lover’s paradise with a coconut chocolate Mr. Sandman. All three end up at 10% ABV and will leave you feeling lovely when you’ve devoured this boozy box of chocolates.

To top it off, River North Brewery has partnered with Mingle Charcuterie Board to give you the option to purchase a charcuterie board or a six-pack box of chocolates to go with your boozy Box of Chocolates. Mingle Charcuterie Board is offering a charcuterie board meant for two people including three meats, three cheese, and an assortment of accompaniments. You can also get a chocolate Valentine’s box from Mingle that includes dark chocolate raspberry cream, strawberry white chocolate, cherry cheesecake, red wine chocolate, white chocolate raspberry cream, and a hazelnut caramel. Mingle Charcuterie will be at both taprooms on Saturday, February 13th with charcuterie boards and chocolates. They will be at the Washington Street taproom 12-2pm and the Blake Street taproom from 3-5pm.

The Boozy Box of Chocolates starts at $30, but you can add the charcuterie board for an extra $18 or the Mingle Chocolates for an extra $10. You can pre-order them for pickup starting February 12th by going to https://rivernorthbreweryonline.square.site/. These boxes are for pickup at the taprooms only. To learn more about Mingle Charcuterie Board, go to their website minglecharcuterie.com or find them on Facebook at @MingleCharctuerie.

For more information on the Boozy Box of Chocolates or about River North Brewery, go to www.rivernorthbrewery.com or reach out to katie@rivernorthbrewery.com.