River North Brewery Releases 20% ABV 2022 Barrel Aged Double Avarice

DENVER, Colorado – 2022 After brewing a 22.04% ABV imperial stout for their 10 year anniversary, River North has done it again with their Barrel Aged Double Avarice, one of the brewery’s staples, known for its high octane, impressive barrel character, and undoubtedly phenomenal imperial stout. This year’s batch of Barrel Aged Double Avarice reaches over 20% and is set to release April 9th at both Denver taprooms.

This Barrel Aged Double Avarice offers up dark roast, heavy and complex caramel flavors along with toffee, figs, prunes, and bourbon. It’s warming with a velvety mouthfeel and spiced caked on the nose. Aged for a year in straight bourbon barrels, this imperial stout is intensely smooth and enjoyable as a sipping beer at such a high gravity.

Bottles are available for pre-sales on Eventbrite and can be found on the brewery’s website at www.rivernorthbrewery.com. Pre-sales end Tuesday at 8 pm with ticketholders able to pick up bottles starting Wednesday at the Washington Street taproom. Barrel Aged Double Avarice will be on tap and the remaining bottles will be for sale at both taprooms on Saturday, April 9th.

Since being founded in 2012, River North Brewery has been front and center watching its namesake neighborhood, The River North Arts District (RiNo), unfold into one of the premier brewery destinations in the country and one of the most popular areas in Denver for exceptional food, drinks, and entertainment. River North Brewery has crafted a reputation for brewing barrel-aged and cellar-worthy beers since its inception.

For More Information:

http://www.rivernorthbrewery.com