River North Brewery Opens Enrollment for Norther Society

Tweet
Reddit
Share
Share
Email

DENVER — At long last we’ve made it to January and got through the holidays during a pandemic! To celebrate, River North Brewery is opening their Norther Society to new members this Saturday, January 9th at their North Washington Street taproom.

To become a member of the Norther Society means you will get six unique Single Cask bottles released throughout the year, discounts on full pours at both taprooms, a merch discount, happy hour deals as well as a killer holiday party at the end of the year (when there isn’t a raging pandemic causing them to switch to a virtual holiday party, special Norther glass AND an extra Single Cask release). With a private Norther Society Facebook group and Norther-specific emails sent out monthly, you will be the first to know about upcoming releases, special bottle shares and other Norther Society and River North Brewery news. This limited Norther Society membership program will open Saturday, January 9th at the North Washington Street taproom at 12pm.

To kick off open enrollment, River North Brewery is releasing their first release in the Single Cask Series for 2021. The River North Brewery Single Cask series is a series that will engulf barrel aged beer lovers for the whole year, releasing six bottles of different styles of beer that have been aged for months in one-time only barrels. These super small batches vary between styles; you might see a stout or a quad or perhaps a saison that the brewer decided to throw in a unique barrel. When you become a member of the Norther Society, one bottle from each Single Cask is included in the membership and you don’t have to worry about picking it up the day of the release as the brewery will hold all of your bottles in a temperature control room for the year.

The first Single Cask to be released is a Barrel Aged Double Avarice Single Cask. Barrel Aged Double Avarice has become a favorite between the team at River North, for Northers and for those that are able to get their hands on this giant stout. This Barrel Aged Double Avarice was aged in Colorado Single Malt Whiskey barrels and comes in at 15.2% ABV.

Head to the North Washington Street taproom this Saturday, January 9th to join the Norther Society and get your first Single Cask of the year!

For more information, go to www.rivernorthbrewery.com or reach out to katie@rivernorthbrewery.com.

Brewbound Job Board

The leading job board for the beer industry. Featuring hundreds of jobs from leading breweries and associated companies.

Brewbound Marketplace Listing

The Brewbound Marketplace features listings for equipment, services, and more. Post a listing today.

Brewbound's Database of Breweries

Brewbound's database of breweries includes thousands of breweries from around the world.

Brewbound Podcast: A New Year
01/07 - Brewbound Podcast: A New Year
Brewbound Podcast
01/14 - Brewbound Podcast
Brewbound 2020 Best Of Awards
01/21 - Brewbound 2020 Best Of Awards
Brewbound Live Winter 2020
Brewbound Live Winter 2020
Brew Talks Virtual
Brew Talks Virtual
Brewbound Frontlines
Brewbound Frontlines
Navigating the COVID-19 Crisis
Navigating the COVID-19 Crisis
Brewbound Live 2019 Pitch Slam 11 Competition
Brewbound Live 2019 Pitch Slam 11 Competition
Brewbound Podcast

The Brewbound Podcast features interviews with beer industry executives and entrepreneurs, along with highlights and commentary from the weekly news. New episodes every Thursday.

Brewbound Job Board

A weekly live-streamed discussion series with beer industry leaders and watchers on the business adjustments being made during the COVID-19 crisis and the future of the industry.