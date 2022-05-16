River North Brewery Announces Partnership with Moya’s Tacos to Offer Onsite Tacos with their Craft Beer

DENVER, Colorado – River North Brewery recently celebrated its 10-year anniversary and is proud to announce that they will be partnering with new local taco chef Jesse Moya offering artisanal street-style tacos that burst with flavor and pair perfectly with the brewery’s rotating craft beer selection. Soon enough, you will be able to find Moya’s Tacos at River North Brewery’s RiNo-based taproom located at 3400 Blake Street in Denver.

“We had a blast last summer working with Moya’s Tacos, pairing our beers with their one-of-a-kind tacos,” Katie Schroepfer, Marketing Director of River North Brewery. “We want you to come to the taproom for the beer, stay for the tacos, drink more beer, eat more tacos…that’s what is so exciting about this partnership with Moya’s Tacos”. If you stopped by the Blake Street taproom last Summer there is a good chance that you had a chance to try Moya’s tacos as they frequently offered their tacos at the taproom to offer a solution to the ever-constant struggle of needing a food option at a brewery.

To help raise money for Moya’s Tacos to start their operations, Moya’s Tacos will be throwing a popup at River North’s Washington Street taproom on Friday, May 27th from 4-8 pm. Those that purchase one beer will get 2 tacos of their choice: chicken fajitas tacos, al pastor tacos, and elote tacos. Moya’s Tacos will be accepting donations and hosting a raffle with proceeds going towards their gofundme to raise money for a permanent food trailer at the RiNo taproom this summer.

Moya’s Tacos is owned and operated by Jesse Moya, a Colorado native with a passion for food and a genuine love for people. When Moya was 15 years old he began working in the service industry and grew to appreciate the service industry; nothing makes him happier than sharing his creations with people. With Moya’s Tacos, he will be able to combine his love for food and people to provide the perfect food option for River North Brewery.

Since being founded in 2012, River North Brewery has been front and center watching its namesake neighborhood, The River North Arts District (RiNo), unfold into one of the premier brewery destinations in the country and one of the most popular areas in Denver for exceptional food, drinks, and entertainment. River North Brewery has crafted a reputation for brewing barrel-aged and cellar-worthy beers since its inception.

For More Information:

http://www.rivernorthbrewery.com