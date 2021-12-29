River North Brewery Announces First Single Cask Series Release of 2022

DENVER, Colorado – A new year brings a whole new Single Cask series from River North Brewery. Single Cask highlights different barrels featuring a mix of different styles released throughout the year. The first release is also the first chance for newcomers to sign up for the Norther Society and 2022 introduces a new membership: Noble Norther Society. Join the membership and pick up your first Single Cask on January 15th at the River North Brewery Washington Street taproom.

The first Single Cask of the year is Double Avarice, a bold and brave imperial stout aged in bourbon barrels. A 15.2% ABV imperial stout to kick off the beginning of a new year is perfect for the middle of January when the weather might be cooler and everyone’s getting ready for Stout Month. Noble Northers and Northers receive one Single Cask bottle included in their membership, one of the many perks of being a member of River North Brewery’s coveted society.

Noble Northers and Northers receive one Single Cask bottle of all six releases, varying from imperial stouts, saisons and whatever else the brewmaster deems worthy of being a Single Cask. Both membership programs also get the chance to indulge in $1 off pints all day every day at both taprooms, half off full pours on Wednesdays, merch discounts, a festive holiday party, an exclusive Facebook group and monthly newsletter.

New for 2022 is the Noble Norther Society. As a Noble Norther, you have the same perks as the Northers with some extremely cool added bonuses. Noble Northers get their first beer free every day that the taprooms are open (that’s 300+ free beers!), an exclusive Noble Single Cask release specifically for them, a brew day hangout, canning day hangout and a summer bottle share. This annual membership comes at a price of $399 and is limited to 50 people.

For those more inclined to be a Norther, you get six Single Cask bottles, $1 off full pours all day every day, an annual holiday party, half off full pours on Wednesdays, 10% merch discount and an exclusive Facebook group and monthly newsletter. Limited to 200 people, to be a Norther is only $99 for an annual membership.

Head to River North Brewery’s Washington Street taproom on Saturday, January 15th to join the membership program and pick up the first release of the year.

For More Information:

http://www.rivernorthbrewery.com