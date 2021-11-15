Rightside Brewing to Release Mocktail Subscription Box

ATLANTA, Georgia – Curated for sober-curious drinkers just in time for the holidays, Atlanta’s Rightside Brewing will release a new quarterly subscription box featuring beer-based mocktails beginning this November. Each box will include one six-pack of Rightside non-alcoholic beers based on the mocktail recipe for each quarter, as well as other ingredients. Boxes can be purchased online through Rightside’s website.

“It’s fun to embrace your inner mixologist,” said Rightside Brewing founder Emree Woods. “We wanted to give those who choose not to drink a chance to experience crafting a cocktail recipe without worrying about the alcohol. As an added bonus, our new subscription boxes are an exciting way to curate mocktails you know will turn out great – and perfect for entertaining sober-curious guests.”

Mocktails, or non-alcoholic cocktails, are beverages that look and often taste like regular cocktails, but without the alcohol. Including non-alcoholic beer adds body, bubbles, and a frothy kick to these recipes. Mocktails, like non-alcoholic beer, are part of the growing non-alcoholic trend around the United States.

Examples of recipes include:

Bourbon Maple Shandy

Hop Collins

Citrus Wheat Radler

Mango Beer-Rita

About Rightside Brewing

Launched in 2021, Rightside Brewing, a line of craft non-alcoholic beers headquartered in Atlanta, GA, provides adults with a tasty alternative to alcohol. Core to their mission, Rightside donates 5% of profits to sobriety-related causes.

For More Information:

https://rightsidebrewing.com/