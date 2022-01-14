Rightside Brewing Expands Distribution Through New BevMo Partnership

ATLANTA, Georgia – Atlanta-based Rightside Brewing, founded in 2021, is expanding its distribution of non-alcoholic beers through a new partnership with BevMo!, the number-one specialty beverage retailer on the west coast. Rightside Brewing’s American IPA and Citrus Wheat are now available in over 150 retail locations throughout California, as well as Arizona and Washington state.

“We love that we’re able to celebrate Dry January with a new market announcement,” said Emree Woods, Rightside Brewing founder. “BevMo! Is one of the largest beverage retailers in the country and we’re excited to offer our craft non-alcoholic beers to a whole new audience of non-drinkers and drinkers alike. The NA category is growing nationally, but we know that it’s especially strong on the west coast.”

Those interested in trying Rightside’s beers on the west coast will have 176 BevMo! stores to purchase from, in addition to buying online on BevMo!’s online store. Both American IPA and Citrus Wheat retail for $10.99 per 6-pack.

About the Beers:

American IPA: This non-alcoholic IPA has a moderate hop aroma with a tropical, fruit-filled fusion of pineapple, orange, citrus, and slight malt.

Citrus Wheat: This non-alcoholic wheat beer has a tropical aroma with notes of fresh tangerine juice, banana, and a hint of spice for balance. Fresh orange flavors with a medium body and crisp finish.

About BevMo

BevMo! is a specialty retailer of alcoholic beverages and related products in the western United States and among the largest in the country. With 176 stores in well-trafficked retail areas in major metropolitan markets in California, Arizona, and Washington, BevMo! provides a friendly and welcoming environment for competitively priced wine, beer, spirits, non-alcoholic beverages, and “goes with” products such as specialty foods and snacks, cigars, glassware, and related bar and wine accessories. BevMo.com enables customers to purchase items online for shipping to homes or offices or for pickup within an hour from their local store.

About Rightside Brewing

Launched in 2021, Rightside Brewing, a line of craft non-alcoholic beers headquartered in Atlanta, GA, provides adults with a tasty alternative to alcohol. Core to their mission, Rightside donates 5% of profits to sobriety-related causes.

For More Information:

https://rightsidebrewing.com