Rhinegeist and Esoteric Brewing to Release Local Collab Brew to Benefit MORTAR

CINCINNATI, Ohio – Cincinnati-based Rhinegeist Brewery and Esoteric Brewing are excited to announce their collaboration beer, “Harmony!” The brew will be a Red Rye IPA to celebrate Black History Month and Women’s History Month.

The Harmony beer release will also feature a two-part panel discussion hosted by MORTAR, a Cincinnati-based nonprofit that provides resources to entrepreneurs building small businesses in their communities since 2014. “Early on after we started MORTAR, we wanted to develop programming that paid homage to our history at the same time that we were working to build the future,” says Allen Woods, Co-Founder & CEO of MORTAR. “The series of events, known as Future History Now, are now celebrating the 7th iteration, and we’re truly excited to be collaborating with Rhinegeist & Esoteric this time around.” In fact, Esoteric’s founder was part of MORTAR’s first cohort of entrepreneurs, and won the top prize at pitch night.

“We built Esoteric believing the brewery could transform the neighborhood while being diverse and inclusive of those around us,” says Brian Jackson, Esoteric Brewing’s Black co-founder. “With <1% of Black representation in the brewing industry, we feel it’s important to break glass ceilings for everyone who’s underrepresented. We hope Harmony will kick off conversations about social change through inclusivity and collaboration.”

The Harmony Beer launches next week at each taproom with The Tapped In Talks: A Harmonious Speaker Series (link to eventbrite or facebook). The talks will take place at Esoteric on February 22nd from 5:30-7:30pm, celebrating Black History Month, and at the Rhinegeist taproom on Friday, March 4th from 6-9pm, celebrating Women’s History Month. One dollar from each pint of Harmony sold will go to MORTAR.

“Harmony is a testament to the thread of solidarity and positive growth running through the city that both of our breweries call home,” adds Tracey Ireland, Director of Marketing at Rhinegeist. “We’re really excited to work with Esoteric Brewing on our first truly local

collab! They say that ‘a rising tide raises all boats,’ and we truly believe this—if it’s good for one Cincinnati brewery, it’s good for all of us!”

Harmony is a draft-only release and will be launching in both Taprooms to coincide with Tapped In Talks beginning February 22nd.

About Rhinegeist Brewery

Rhinegeist Brewery was founded in 2013. Its name translates to “Ghost of the Rhine” and refers to its location in the historic Over-the-Rhine Brewery District in Cincinnati,

Ohio. Located in the skeleton of an old brewery built before Prohibition, Rhinegeist aims to brew beers that sing with flavor. The Rhinegeist team believes in the power of beer to bring great people together, foment fantastic ideas and build a community that values craft beer and one another.

About Esoteric Brewing

Esoteric Brewing opened in 2020 and is Cincinnati’s first Black and Asian owned brewery with a mission to create social change through beer in a diverse and inclusive environment. The brewery is located in Walnut Hills’ Peebles Corner in the historic Paramount building, and features an elegant brew lounge serving traditional Belgian style craft beers.

About MORTAR

Since 2014, MORTAR aims to create diverse communities by enabling historically marginalized entrepreneurs to access the resources needed to start & run successful businesses. Throughout their 15-week course, MORTAR helps both existing and aspiring entrepreneurs build a comprehensive business canvas and learn the nuances of business management; the goal being to launch businesses that create jobs, circulate dollars locally, and result in generational wealth and sustainability.

