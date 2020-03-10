Reyes to Acquire Saccani Distributing of Sacramento

The Reyes Beer Division has reached an agreement to acquire certain distribution rights from Sacramento, California-based Saccani Distributing Company.

Financial details of the deal, Reyes’ second acquisition in California in 2020, were not disclosed. The transaction is expected to close on May 15.

The brand rights Reyes will acquire from Saccani include Pabst, national craft offerings such as Lagunitas and Stone, Four Loko producer Phusion Projects and San Diego-based craft brewer Belching Beaver.

The acquisition will add 1.5 million cases to Reyes’ Golden Brands subsidiary, which sells 26 million cases to 14,000 accounts in Northern California. Saccani, which has almost no online presence, was founded in 1933 following the repeal of Prohibition, according to a Twitter account bearing the company’s name.

Golden Brands formed in July 2019 when Reyes, the country’s largest beer wholesaler, acquired DBI Beverage Inc.’s Northern California assets.

In Northern California, Reyes’ Golden Brands operates warehouses in nine cities: San Francisco, San Jose, Sacramento, Ceres, Truckee, Stockton, Chico, Fairfield and Ukiah. Combined, they account for more than 2,300 SKUs.

“In our short time doing business in Northern California, we couldn’t be prouder to be a part of the community,” Reyes Beer Division West president Tom Reyes said in a press release. “We have the best employees servicing great customers and this addition builds on our brand partnerships and continued growth.”

The Saccani acquisition marks Reyes’ ninth deal in California since June 2018. In January, Reyes’ Crest Beverage subsidiary acquired Claypool Distributing in Imperial, California. A month earlier, Reyes’ Harbor Distributing subsidiary acquired Bakersfield, California-based W.A. Thompson, now renamed Reyes’ High Desert Distributing.

California accounts for about 93 million cases of Reyes’ 217 million case volume nationwide. Reyes also does business in Illinois, Florida, South Carolina, Virginia, Maryland and Washington, D.C. Though the company has been most active with acquisitions in California, its Premium Distributors of Virginia struck a deal to acquire Dixie Beverage Company in November.

Reyes Holdings, parent company of the Reyes Beer Division, is the ninth largest privately held company in the U.S. with nearly $30 billion in annual sales.