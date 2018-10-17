Reyes Beverage Group Announces Plans to Open Distribution Center in California

ROSEMONT, Ill. – Harbor Distributing, L.L.C., a Reyes Holdings, L.L.C. company, will open a 355,000 square foot distribution center in Santa Fe Springs, CA to accommodate the recent expansions of its Southern California operations.

Tom Reyes, President of Reyes Beer Division West, said, “We are pleased that our Southern California business continues to grow. This new facility will create greater flexibility, productivity and efficiency for both our customers and our business operations.”

Mark Smith, who will add responsibility for the new facility to his role as President of Allied Beverages, said, “We are looking forward to strengthening our relationships within the Santa Fe Springs Community.”

In addition to its beer distribution business, Reyes Holdings also owns Reyes Coca-Cola Bottling, L.L.C.and The Martin-Brower Company, L.L.C., both of which operate in the state.

The distribution center is located at 11204 Norwalk Blvd, Santa Fe Springs, CA. Harbor Distributing currently plans to begin operations out of the building on October 22, 2018.

About Reyes Beer Division

Reyes Beer Division (RBD) is dedicated to being the best distributor in the industry with distributorships in California, Florida, Illinois,Maryland, South Carolina, Virginia and Washington DC. RBD is committed to protecting the quality of its brewing suppliers’ brands through superior routing and world-class warehouse and cold storage facilities, while allowing its highly-trained sales team to grow those brands by providing the best service to the retail customers of Allied Beverages, Chesbay Distributing, Chicago Beverage Systems, Crest Beverage,Florida Distributing Company, Gate City Beverage, Gold Coast Beverage, Harbor Distributing, Lee Distributors, Premium Distributors ofMaryland, Premium Distributors of Virginia, Premium Distributors of Washington DC, Unique Craft Solutions and Windy City Distributing. For more information on the company, its portfolio of world-class beer brands and career opportunities, explore the company’s website www.reyesbeveragegroup.com