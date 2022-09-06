Reyes Beer Division Signs Agreements with Golden State Cider

ROSEMONT, IL – Harbor Distributing, L.L.C. and Crest Beverage, L.L.C. have each entered into an agreement to distribute the brands of Golden State Cider (GSC) in portions of Harbor’s and Crest’s respective Southern California territories.

“Our California teams are excited to bring on Golden State Cider,” said Tom Day, Chief Executive Officer, Reyes Beer Division. “Their innovative and high-quality products, along with their passion for regionally sourced ingredients, is something we can all rally behind.”

Golden State Cider is the top-selling cider in Northern California and the fastest growing cider in the California market, adding approximately 65,000 cases to Reyes’ existing operations.

“Golden State Cider is near and dear to my heart,” said Golden State Cider president Chris Lacey. “We’re looking forward to expanding our reach on retailer shelves and bringing our delicious cider to more consumers across the state.”

About Reyes Holdings, L.L.C.

Reyes Holdings, aligned with leading beverage and foodservice providers, produces and delivers some of the best-known brands and widest variety of food and beverage items to retailers around the world. Annually, the company delivers more than 1.2 billion cases of beverage and food products from over 200 locations across the world. Reyes Holdings operations include Reyes Beer Division, the largest beer distributor in the United States representing import, craft and domestic beer brands; The Martin-Brower Company, L.L.C., a global quick-service restaurant distribution business and the largest supplier worldwide of distribution services to the McDonald’s restaurant system; and Reyes Coca-Cola Bottling, a Midwest and West Coast bottler and distributor of Coca-Cola products. Reyes Holdings is the 6th largest privately held company in the United States with +31,000 employees and annual sales exceeding $30 billion. For more information about Reyes Holdings, visit the company website at www.reyesholdings.com.

About Reyes Beer Division

Reyes Beer Division (RBD) is dedicated to being the best distributor in the industry with distributorships in California, Florida, Illinois, Indiana, Maryland, Michigan, South Carolina, Virginia and Washington, D.C. RBD is committed to protecting the quality of its brewing suppliers’ brands through the utilization of superior routing and world-class warehouse and cold storage facilities, while also using its highly trained sales team to grow those brands and best serve the retail customers of Allied Beverages, Chesbay Distributing, Chicago Beverage Systems, Crest Beverage, Florida Distributing Company, Gate City Beverage, Gold Coast Beverage, Golden Brands, Greenco Distributing, Harbor Distributing, High Desert Distributing, Lee Distributors, Monarch Distributing, Premium Distributors of Maryland, Premium Distributors of Michigan, Premium Distributors of Virginia, Premium Distributors of Washington, D.C. and Windy City Distributing. Across 42 facilities, our

team of nearly 7,800 people delivers over 280 million cases annually to almost 100,000 retail accounts across the nation. For more information on the company, its portfolio of world-class beer brands and career opportunities, explore the company’s website at www.reyesbeerdivision.com.

About Golden State Cider

Golden State Cider produces high-quality craft cider that highlights the regions from which the apples are grown. Ranked #1 in sales in Northern California according to AC Nielsen, the company’s path to becoming the Golden State’s #1 cider is grounded in celebrating the rich heritage and apple diversity across the West Coast. Produced with 100% fresh-pressed apple juice, the cider is available throughout California, wherever quality craft beverages are sold. The company won the North Bay Business Journal’s Wine, Beer, and Spirits co founder category in 2020 and received the Bohemian Magazine’s Best of the North Bay award in 2021. Follow GSC on social media: Facebook/Instagram @drinkgoldenstate.