Revolution’s Hazy Hero IPA to Launch in Sweden

CHICAGO – Revolution Brewery is thrilled to announce that Hazy Hero IPA will now be widely available in Sweden. Revolution won the coveted Hazy IPA tender with Systembolaget.

Bridget Higgins, Director of Sales at Revolution Brewing Company:

“Sweden has an incredible culture and history around beer, and Revolution is incredibly excited to share our brews and give new fans a taste of Chicago. The big fruit forward flavor of Hazy Hero and refreshing finish is something that we can’t wait to share with the people of Sweden.”

Qurban Walia, Co-President of Crafted Exports, comments:

“We have been working more and more with Chicago breweries, and Revolution is the crown jewel. We did a Chicago specific launch in January highlighting Revolution and the Swedish market responded very well. We can’t wait to be able to drink Hazy Hero in Sweden! Skål!”

Commenting on the release, Andrew Reed, Brand Manager at Galatea and Craftbeer.se, said:

“Revolution has always been one of the leading American Craft breweries when it comes to quality, innovation and identity. The opportunity to work with them, through Crafted Exports, came about last year and it did not take long for them to make a big impact. This August, Revolution Hazy Hero will have a special launch into over 240 Systembolaget stores that will run into the fall. We hope that this is the first of many Revolution releases in Sweden!”

Hazy Hero will officially launch on August 24th.

About Crafted Exports

Crafted Exports is a premier international distributor of craft beers and spirits that specializes in using innovative, quality-control delivery processes to deliver the freshest products to markets across the world.

For More Information:

https://revbrew.com