Revolution Brewing Rolls Out Cold Time Premium Lager

CHICAGO, Ill.— Revolution Brewing, the Illinois brewer known for award-winning IPAs, seasonal brews, and barrel-aged beers, is adding a brewery-fresh Premium Lager to the lineup for 2024 with the introduction of Cold Time. The new lager is available in 12-packs of 12-ounce cans, on draft, and in 16-ounce tall boys for the on-premise.

“Lager beer has such a rich history in the Midwest, and we see craft drinkers turning to lagers much more lately.” Chairman of the Party Josh Deth said. “Cold Time lives at the intersection of classic and modern. We are applying our craft brewing skills and technique to the most well-known style in the world and delivering a beer that moves the conversation forward while acknowledging the past.”

The term “Premium Lager” is a statement of ingredient and process quality, rather than just an aspirational term, according to Brewmaster Jim Cibak. Cold Time is an all-malt beer featuring Midwest two-row barley, Mexican lager yeast, and a touch of German hops alongside pure Great Lakes water. It’s packaged brewery-fresh and never pasteurized. The “Brewed Low & Slow” badge on the can attests to a slow, lower-temperature fermentation that mellows the beer for a smoother, more flavorful sip.

“You can taste the extra time and effort,” Brewmaster Jim Cibak said. “It’s a delicious, straightforward beer for anyone who’s thirsty.”

The look of Cold Time presents, for longtime Revolution fans, a simple and classic design departure. The dual-faced can with inverted light and navy blue coloring invokes daytime and nighttime. In design, and in action, Revolution urges drinkers to step back, take a breath, and enjoy a relaxing moment.

“Revolution has had such a focus on ales, and IPA in particular, that it’s refreshing to dive into Cold Time,” Deth said. “We’ve been working for years on perfecting a great Premium Lager over one-barrel pilot batches, multiple brews at our Brewpub, and sample cans for our friends in the marketplace to evaluate. The positive response from drinkers at each step encouraged us to keep pushing further. We also appreciate all the bars and bottle shops that have already put Cold Time on tap to taste out with their customers to help kick off the launch of this new brand..”

More than 80 restaurants and bars across Illinois, Wisconsin, and Indiana are already pouring Cold Time on draft. Cans will begin distribution to those states, as well as Minnesota and Iowa, starting January 22nd. A launch party at Emporium Logan Square (2363 N. Milwaukee Ave.), featuring Cold Time specials, giveaways, and more, is set for Thursday, February 1 at 7 p.m.

About Revolution Brewing

Revolution Brewing is the largest independently owned brewery in Illinois. Revolution proudly brews only in Chicago between the original Brewpub in Logan Square and production brewery in nearby Avondale. Revolution currently distributes in Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Ohio, Massachusetts, Michigan, Minnesota, Nashville, New Jersey, New York City, and Wisconsin.

For More Information:

https://revbrew.com/beer/cold-time-premium-lager/cold-time