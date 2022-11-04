Revision Brewing Company Announces Distribution Changes in Central and Southern California

New distribution changes have taken place for Revision Brewing Company in both Central and Southern California. The brewery’s beer is now being distributed through Donaghy Sales in the Central Valley, Santa Cruz, and Monterey and through Guardian Distributors of LA for the Greater Los Angeles and San Diego markets.

The changeover to Donaghy Sales came after Delta Pacific Beverage sold off part of its distribution footprint. Beers from Revision Brewing Company were transferred over to Donaghy Sales for the Central Valley, Santa Cruz, and Monterey territories, however, Delta Pacific Beverage will continue to distribute Revision Brewing brands in their core counties, such as Contra Costa, Alameda, and Santa Clara to name a few.

As for Southern California, Guardian Distributors of LA will now be distributing Revision Brewing Company beers in Los Angeles, Orange County, San Bernardino, Riverside, and San Diego county.

Revision Brewing Company sees the distribution mashup for Central and Southern California as a chance to ignite the brand in outlying areas where more attention will be beneficial. “The Southern California craft beer scene has really exploded and Revision is excited to be in the mix,” expressed Jeremy Warren, CEO and Founding Brewmaster.

Revision Brewing Company is currently distributed in sixteen states and eight countries. All production takes place at the 30,000-square-foot brewery in Sparks, Nevada on a twenty-barrel, three-vessel brew system. Revision Brewing Company is finalizing additional distribution in multiple new states and countries that are soon to be announced.

https://revisionbrewing.com