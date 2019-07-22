Revision Brewing Co. Expands East Coast Distribution

SPARKS, Nev. — Revision Brewing recently partnered with Sarene Craft Beer Distributors for coverage in the remaining areas of New York state plus new distribution in New Jersey, Connecticut, Rhode Island, and Pennsylvania. S.K.I has distributed revision Brewing Company beer in New York for some time now, however, there were areas of the state not covered leaving the brewery in need of another distributor. Partnering with Sarene Craft Beer Distributors enables Revision to expand distribution coverage for New York state, and the brewery gained an additional four states of distribution.

Sarene Craft Beer Distributors is a craft-focused beer distributor founded in New York in 2013 with a small handful of breweries. Since then it has grown to operate in five states, and the owners tabbed as some of the most influential beer drinkers in America by Men’s Journal. They’ve advanced to accommodate approximately fifty brands in various markets, but continue to stand out to retailers and consumers by maintaining their focus on representing quality breweries first.

In an attempt to keep up with demand, it seems that Revision Brewing Company has been in constant expansion mode since they opened the doors two years ago. As the request for Revision Brewing products continues to increase in states across the U.S. including this newly added territory, Revision will continue to work diligently with partner distributors to meet consumer demands.

Both Revision Brewing Company and Sarene Craft Beer Distributors look forward to having a long-lasting relationship with the aspirations of growing the Revision Brewing Company brand with craft beer consumers in New York state plus new distribution in New Jersey, Connecticut, Rhode Island, and Pennsylvania.