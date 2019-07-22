Revision Brewing Co. Expands East Coast Distribution

Tweet
Reddit
Share
Share
Email

SPARKS, Nev. — Revision Brewing recently partnered with Sarene Craft Beer Distributors for coverage in the remaining areas of New York state plus new distribution in New Jersey, Connecticut, Rhode Island, and Pennsylvania. S.K.I has distributed revision Brewing Company beer in New York for some time now, however, there were areas of the state not covered leaving the brewery in need of another distributor. Partnering with Sarene Craft Beer Distributors enables Revision to expand distribution coverage for New York state, and the brewery gained an additional four states of distribution.

Sarene Craft Beer Distributors is a craft-focused beer distributor founded in New York in 2013 with a small handful of breweries. Since then it has grown to operate in five states, and the owners tabbed as some of the most influential beer drinkers in America by Men’s Journal. They’ve advanced to accommodate approximately fifty brands in various markets, but continue to stand out to retailers and consumers by maintaining their focus on representing quality breweries first.

In an attempt to keep up with demand, it seems that Revision Brewing Company has been in constant expansion mode since they opened the doors two years ago. As the request for Revision Brewing products continues to increase in states across the U.S. including this newly added territory, Revision will continue to work diligently with partner distributors to meet consumer demands.

Both Revision Brewing Company and Sarene Craft Beer Distributors look forward to having a long-lasting relationship with the aspirations of growing the Revision Brewing Company brand with craft beer consumers in New York state plus new distribution in New Jersey, Connecticut, Rhode Island, and Pennsylvania.

Brewbound Job Board

The leading job board for the beer industry. Featuring hundreds of jobs from leading breweries and associated companies.

Brewbound Marketplace Listing

The Brewbound Marketplace features listings for equipment, services, and more. Post a listing today.

Brewbound's Database of Breweries

Brewbound's database of breweries includes thousands of breweries from around the world.

Brew Talks GABF 2019
Brew Talks GABF 2019

Denver, CO ● October 4, 2019

Register Now
Brewbound Live Winter 2019
Brewbound Live Winter 2019

Santa Monica, CA ● Dec. 4 + 5, 2019

Early Registration Open
Cannabis Forum Winter 2019
Cannabis Forum Winter 2019

Santa Monica, CA ● December 6th, 2019

Register Now
Brewbound Podcast

The Brewbound Podcast features interviews with beer industry executives and entrepreneurs, along with highlights and commentary from the weekly news. New episodes every Thursday.