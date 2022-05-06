Reuben’s Brews’ Summer Festivals Return for 10th Anniversary

SEATTLE, Washington – At Reuben’s Brews, 2022 started off with a big announcement: The brewery would release 10 collaboration beers to celebrate 10 years of business, community, and glass backwards brewing. Now Reuben’s is about to launch the fifth beer in the series, and plans to make the most of summer with a full calendar of events. Like many businesses, Reuben’s dialed back its events over the last two years, canceling some and going virtual with others. So founders Grace and Adam Robbings are excited to bring their festivals back again.

“Festivals are a fun way for us beer lovers to explore beer and learn more about what we enjoy,” says Grace. “We love putting these festivals on at Reuben’s Brews because it’s core to our DNA to brew a wide variety of beers, and we love helping people find their next adventure on their beer journey.”

Beginning in May, each month will feature a different signature event leading up to a big anniversary block party in early August. Following on the heels of the popular Coffee Beer & Donuts and Baby Goats & Brews, Haze Fest will kick off summer with an abundance of deliciously juicy and tropical beers. Then it’s Lager Fest in June, the return of Reuben’s & Friends Invitational in July, and a 10th Anniversary bash in August.

“We want to take this opportunity to thank our community who have been supporting us throughout this journey,” says Adam. “Our anniversary party is our chance to express gratitude to those who have been with us each step of the way—the customers who made everything possible, our friends in the industry whose support was invaluable, our suppliers whose awesome ingredients make our beers, and the neighborhood of Ballard who put their arms around us when we opened.”

May 14: Haze Fest

After going virtual during the pandemic, Reuben’s is bringing Haze Fest back to the Taproom. Expect some of your favorite hazy IPAs and several new beers along with half a dozen creative infusions like an IPA inspired by tiki cocktails, and four different guest taps.

June 25: Lager Fest

As the days get warmer, palates start to crave lighter, crisper styles of beer, and that means lager. So this year Reuben’s decided to have some fun with cold fermentation and throw an all-day party for Pilsner, Helles, Svetlé Pivo, and the wonderful world of lager.

July 16: Reuben’s & Friends Invitational

Reuben’s is bringing back its invitational festival this summer and plans to have more than 15 breweries in attendance pouring a wide range of ales and lager that Seattle beer fans might not otherwise have access to. Stay tuned for more information, including the taplist!

August 6: Anniversary Block Party

This is the big one! Reuben’s will be closing down the block to celebrate 10 years of brewing. They’ll also be pouring the final two beers in their 10th Anniversary Series, a collaboration with the Reuben’s Crew mug club and a barrel-aged blend created by its employees.

About Reuben’s Brews

Adam and Grace Robbings opened Reuben’s Brews in 2012, after an award-winning homebrewing career, naming it after their first child, Reuben. At their employee-owned family brewery they brew from the glass backwards: designing each beer with intention, unbound by constraints. They know that making that extra effort is worth it. From everyday favorites to innovative new releases, they help grow your love of beer. Reuben’s Brews. Beer Unbound.

The Reuben’s Brews Taproom (5010 14th Ave. NW in Ballard) is open daily 11am – 10pm, featuring an expanded outdoor seating area and To-Go Store. They strictly adhere to all current state and local health precautions to keep their customers and team safe.

For More Information:

https://reubensbrews.com