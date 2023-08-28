Reuben’s Brews Set to Open New Taproom on Fremont Ave

SEATTLE, Wash.— Reuben’s Brews is thrilled to announce that it’s introducing a new taproom location at 4401 Fremont Ave N. Work to update the space will begin immediately, and an opening date will be announced in the weeks ahead. When that time comes, beer lovers, locals, and visitors alike are invited to join in the celebration, which will include never-before-seen merch, a food special, and an exclusive beer release.

Drawing on more than a decade of experience in Ballard, the company plans to bring its same dedication to hospitality to the new space. The Reuben’s Brews – Fremont Ave Taproom aims to create a welcoming environment where friends and families can gather to enjoy exceptional craft beers, unique community events, and tasty casual fare by Reuben’s Eats. Filled with natural light and furnished with comfortable built-in benches, this inviting space is a place to relax with a close companion and cold pint.

“We are beyond excited to introduce our new neighbors to the Reuben’s experience,” says cofounder Adam Robbings. “And we’re passionate about using Fremont Avenue as another place to build community and share our love of great beer—and great food!”

The new taproom will feature more than a dozen taps, including a curated selection of the brewery’s everyday favorites and latest limited releases. In addition, Reuben’s Eats will serve an updated variety of delicious menu options. Open daily from 11 a.m. – 10 p.m., the Fremont Ave Taproom will offer cozy, cafe-style indoor seating, an outdoor patio area, a to-go store, and parking on site. It’s also conveniently located near the 5, 16, 44, and E Seattle Transit bus lines.

“Fremont was one of the first neighborhoods we lived in after moving to Seattle, and it still holds a special place in our hearts,” says Grace Robbings, co-founder and head of the Reuben’s Brews Foundation. “Adam and I lived right down the street from this charming space for over 14 years, so when the chance came to expand Reuben’s Brews to this address, it felt like it was meant to be. And in the same way that we’ve forged connections with Ballard businesses and nonprofits, we look forward to building relationships with new community partners in Fremont.”

Since launching in 2012, Reuben’s Brews has gained a reputation for crafting unique brews that reflect a spirit of both tradition and innovation. At the same time, the brewery has worked hard to establish itself as a warm, welcoming environment for all. The opening of the new taproom at 4401 Fremont Ave N is another significant step in its journey to provide memorable experiences that encourage fans new and familiar to explore the world of beer.

About Reuben’s Brews

Adam and Grace Robbings opened Reuben’s Brews in 2012, after an award-winning homebrewing career, naming it after their first child, Reuben. At their family brewery they brew from the glass backwards: designing each beer with intention, unbound by constraints. They know that making that extra effort is worth it. From everyday favorites to innovative new releases, they want to share a love of discovery. Reuben’s Brews. Beer Unbound.

