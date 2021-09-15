Return Brewing Debuts with Heathenous Hazy Double IPA and Polished Pilsner

HUDSON, New York – Return Brewing, the new project recently announced by a team of veterans from Brooklyn’s Sixpoint Brewery, introduces their anticipated debut offering: a dual release of Heathenous, a hazy double IPA and Polished Pilsner.

Heathenous sits at 8.0% ABV and features the famous Nelson Sauvin hop from Susan Wheeler at Hop Revolution in New Zealand. Top notes of white wine and gooseberry meet underpinnings of rounded tropical character for dangerous drinkability and soft and smooth yet dry finish. The second release, Polished is a 5.2% pilsner spotlighting Indelible Tettnanger hops from Lukas Locher at Hopfengut Farm in Tettnang, Germany. Following a careful 5 week fermentation and cold conditioning process, Polished is bright with floral aromatics and a soft, refreshing finish.

Heathenous and Polished by Return Brewing are available now at bars, restaurants, and retailers across the Hudson Valley and New York City, including top craft beer bars such as ABC Beer Co. and As Is, Hudson staples including Governor’s Tavern and Half Moon, Michelin-starred restaurants including Ai Fiori and the Musket Room and retailers like Beer World, Wegmans and Decicco & Sons. Return Brewing was co-founded by Mikey Lenane, Jack Liakas, JD Linderman and Robert Wise. Taking inspiration from traditional brewing techniques, global and historical fermentation methods, the experimental ingredient treatments coming out of the world’s leading kitchens, and the seasonal availability of the bounties of the Hudson Valley, Return’s offerings will include “TAVERN” beers (accessible, quality-forward styles centering best-in-class ingredient sourcing and brewing technique), “GARDEN” beers (featuring in-house fruit and herb processing to create farm-direct local Hudson Valley beers, country and primitive style mixed ferments with foraged ingredients) and “ARCHIVE” (a line of strong ales featuring blending from an extensive barrel-aging fleet, an exploration into Whole Hive Mead, and components and blends heat-aged in a Maderization chamber to create new flavors).

The range will be highly localized and largely focus on the bounties of the Hudson Valley, with the notable exception of Return’s hoppy ales which will feature specific farms from across the globe to center the unique terroir and characteristics in those exceptional hops.

Return will open a Hudson, New York brewery and taproom in 2022.

