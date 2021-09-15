Return Brewing Debuts with Heathenous Hazy Double IPA and Polished Pilsner

Tweet
Reddit
Share
Share
Email

HUDSON, New York – Return Brewing, the new project recently announced by a team of veterans from Brooklyn’s Sixpoint Brewery, introduces their anticipated debut offering: a dual release of Heathenous, a hazy double IPA and Polished Pilsner.

Heathenous sits at 8.0% ABV and features the famous Nelson Sauvin hop from Susan Wheeler at Hop Revolution in New Zealand. Top notes of white wine and gooseberry meet underpinnings of rounded tropical character for dangerous drinkability and soft and smooth yet dry finish. The second release, Polished is a 5.2% pilsner spotlighting Indelible Tettnanger hops from Lukas Locher at Hopfengut Farm in Tettnang, Germany. Following a careful 5 week fermentation and cold conditioning process, Polished is bright with floral aromatics and a soft, refreshing finish.

Heathenous and Polished by Return Brewing are available now at bars, restaurants, and retailers across the Hudson Valley and New York City, including top craft beer bars such as ABC Beer Co. and As Is, Hudson staples including Governor’s Tavern and Half Moon, Michelin-starred restaurants including Ai Fiori and the Musket Room and retailers like Beer World, Wegmans and Decicco & Sons. Return Brewing was co-founded by Mikey Lenane, Jack Liakas, JD Linderman and Robert Wise. Taking inspiration from traditional brewing techniques, global and historical fermentation methods, the experimental ingredient treatments coming out of the world’s leading kitchens, and the seasonal availability of the bounties of the Hudson Valley, Return’s offerings will include “TAVERN” beers (accessible, quality-forward styles centering best-in-class ingredient sourcing and brewing technique), “GARDEN” beers (featuring in-house fruit and herb processing to create farm-direct local Hudson Valley beers, country and primitive style mixed ferments with foraged ingredients) and “ARCHIVE” (a line of strong ales featuring blending from an extensive barrel-aging fleet, an exploration into Whole Hive Mead, and components and blends heat-aged in a Maderization chamber to create new flavors).

The range will be highly localized and largely focus on the bounties of the Hudson Valley, with the notable exception of Return’s hoppy ales which will feature specific farms from across the globe to center the unique terroir and characteristics in those exceptional hops.

Return will open a Hudson, New York brewery and taproom in 2022.

For More Information:
https://www.instagram.com/returnbrewing/

back
Job Listings

The leading job board for the beer industry. Featuring hundreds of jobs from leading breweries and associated companies.
Post a Job
back
Brewbound Marketplace

The Brewbound Marketplace features listings for equipment, services, and more. Post a listing today.
Post a Listing
back
Breweries Database

Brewbound's database of breweries includes thousands of breweries from around the world.
View the Breweries Database
back
Beer Events Calendar

A public calendar of events that are happening in the beer industry

 Brewbound Live Winter 2021

Santa Monica, CA ● Nov. 30 + Dec. 1, 2021
Post Event All Events Sponsorship Past Events
back
09/16: Brewbound Podcast: Wrapping Up the 2021 Craft Brewers Conference 09/23: Public Relations Speed Dating 09/23: Brewbound Data Club w/ BeerBoard 09/30: Brewbound Podcast 10/05: Retail Speed Dating
View the Full Content Calendar
back
Brew Talks 2021 BevNET Cocktail Showdown 1 The Brewbound Minute Rewatch Recent Videos Brewbound Data Club
View all Videos
back
Top stories from the beer industry

The Brewbound Podcast features interviews with beer industry executives and entrepreneurs, along with highlights and commentary from the weekly news. New episodes every Thursday.
Learn More
back

A weekly live-streamed discussion series with beer industry leaders and watchers on the business adjustments being made during the COVID-19 crisis and the future of the industry.
Learn More