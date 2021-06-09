Restaurant & Bar Industry Leaders Partner to Help Retailers Drive Revenue

SYRACUSE, NY — BeerBoard, the industry leader in technology for food & beverage industry, and A Head For Profits, the North American leader in draft beer equipment sales, installation and service, and are pleased to announce a partnership.

The partnership provides the hospitality industry better options for realizing the profitability and functionality of the bar business.

BeerBoard has established itself as the hospitality industry’s leader in technology and insights. Managing over $1 billion annually in total bar sales and 65,000 products, it enables retailers, brewers and distributors to make data-driven decisions for their business. Its patented digital platform captures, analyzes and reports real-time data related to bar performance, sales and guest engagement. Solutions include dynamic digital menus, POS-integrated bar management solutions, and yield management. Insights partners, including bar owners, suppliers and top executives across the industry, receive reports on sales trends broken down by region, location, brand, style and category.

“We are excited to partner with A Head For Profits and about the value it will bring to a large segment of our industry,” said Mark Young, Founder and CEO of BeerBoard. “Our companies share in the belief of premier service to our clients. At a time when the industry is still working out of the hole the pandemic created, efficiency and driving new revenue opportunities are critical. This partnership will help retailers to realize those opportunities and continue to grow.”

AHFP has challenged its team to assist the bar industry to serve great draft beer, and this is a challenge we embrace. AHFP accomplishes this through routine line cleaning and preventative maintenance of all draft lines to insure the best possible draft beer is being served. They also provide draft equipment maintenance, and sell and install customized, high quality draft beer equipment, wine on tap systems and nitro cold brew systems. We are also constantly training our customers focusing on product and draft system knowledge.

“It just makes sense for us to partner with BeerBoard. We both look out for our clients and help them find custom solutions for their business,” said Mark Rubentein, COO of A Head For Profits. “Bar operators need to run a profitable business so they can stay in business for a long time. We are excited that this partnership will bring more custom offerings to all of our clients.”

As part of this joint venture, the companies will immediately begin marketing efforts for its technology and services to approach decision-makers at every level within the industry: C-suite level executives for corporate and franchise-owned retail operations, Beverage Ops managers, Owners and Managers of local or regional chains, and Owners of independent operations.

A complete listing of products and services offered is as follows:

PRODUCT / SERVICES:

BeerBoard:

o Flow Metering

o Real Time Perpetual Inventories

o Inventory Yield Management

o SmartMenus

o Profit Margins

o Contactless menu w/ QR Code

o Complete Food and Beverage offerings

o Video Promotions to drive revenues

o Include total bar, Happy Hour features, Food features, Time of Day feature (local time)

o P@Y (Pay at Table) platform for guests

o Management Reporting to include

• Profit Margins

• Quantity Discounts

• Cost Increase

• Keg Deposits

• Delivered vs Sold

• Quantity Discrepancy

• Over Ordering

• Location and Market Insights

o Consumer Usage reporting

o Claim Your Brand

o Brand Management Platform for producers to download current logos and branding from brewers, their most current FDA Nutritional Data and Tasting Notes and Food Pairings.

AHFP:

o Draft Beer Equipment and Installation

o Line Cleaning Services for draft beer equipment

o Custom Draft Beer Towers Sales

o Wine On Tap System Sales and Installation

o Cocktails on Tap System Sales and Installation

o Preventative Maintenance

o Service Calls for Repairs on Draft Beer Equipment

o Nitro Cold Brew System Sales and Equipment

o Cooler Accessories Sales and Installation

o Expert Advice on the Industry

