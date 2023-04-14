Resident Culture Brewing Co. Debuts Yard Ripper Hard Seltzer Line

Known for its creative hop-forward beers and experimental releases, Resident Culture Brewing Co. will release its first hard seltzer line — Yard Ripper — on Saturday, April 15. The 12 oz cans feature lime, grapefruit and peach flavors, made with real fruit.

Resident Culture’s production of the hard seltzer includes similar steps to its beer-making process, such as fermenting simple sugars to create the alcoholic base, and carbon filtering the liquid to get it to its purest form. Then dehydrated fruit crystals are added, bringing out the natural flavors of the citrus and stone fruit. Yard Ripper’s ABV (alcohol by volume) is 5%.

The ‘80s-themed Yard Ripper release party will take place 2-7 p.m. Saturday, April 15 at Resident Culture South End, 332 W Bland St., Charlotte and will feature giveaways, photo ops, a special menu from El Toro Bruto and drink specials.

Yard Ripper will be available in individual cans and to-go six packs at Resident Culture’s taprooms in Plaza Midwood and South End. It will also be sold wherever Resident Culture is distributed, including Harris Teeter, Whole Foods and Lowes Foods.

For More Information:

https://residentculturebrewing.com/