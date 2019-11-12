Renegade Brewing Releases New Fall Seasonal, Blood Moon Ryesin

DENVER — Renegade Brewing, a well-known Colorado-based brewery has been busy brewing beers that are packed with full flavor and just announced this fall’s seasonal, Blood Moon Ryesin.

Blood Moon Ryesin is an Imperial Red Ale brewed with Blood Orange, and is a balancing act of tropical and fruity hops. This beer has the malty profile of an amber, yet the rye adds a little spice to keep the caramel character from being overwhelming.

Blood Moon Ryesin is 7.5% ABV, 65 IBU and will be available in 12 oz. 6-packs, Half Barrel Kegs and Sixth Barrel Kegs this September. Renegade beers are named after cultural, musical, and literature influences. The name, “Blood Moon Ryesin” symbolizes a lunar eclipse, as poets tend to refer to a blood moon that way. For information on where you can buy the Blood Moon Ryesin, visit renegadebrewing.com.

In addition to brewing bold, full flavor styles of craft beer, Renegade also has a large presence in the community. One of Renegade’s partners is Water for People, a non-profit that promotes the development of high-quality drinking water and sanitation services. To support Water for People, Renegade created a Tap4Tap program and provides one gallon of safe water to a person in need, including people in 3rd world countries.

About Renegade Brewing

Founded in 2011, Renegade is a craft brewery founded by home brewer and craft beer enthusiast Brian O’Connell in the Santa Fe Arts District of Denver, CO. Renegade is known for brewing untraditional beer styles that push boundaries in flavor and hops. Renegade’s mission. For every gallon of Renegade beer purchased, we donate one gallon of safe water to a person in need. For additional information about Renegade Brewing, please visit http://renegadebrewing.com/