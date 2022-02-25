Reformation IPA Coming Soon

ATLANTA, Georgia – Georgia based Reformation Brewery is pleased to announce the release of self-titled, Reformation IPA. The beer is a new year-round offering in the brewery’s portfolio and takes the place of their rotating seasonal, Nolan The Wanderer.

An unfiltered American style IPA (6.5%) featuring Talus, Citra, & Mosaic for notes of grapefruit & pineapple, Reformation IPA is now available for pre-order across the brewery’s state-wide Georgia distribution footprint, and debuts in the brewery’s taprooms Friday, Feb. 25th.

“We fell in love with the Talus hop, which gives this beer an intense citrus aroma and ripe notes of grapefruit and pineapple. We also love the little bit of pine resin that balances out all those fruit forward notes. As we searched for this hop, we built a great relationship with the people at Hop Head Farms (in Southwest Michigan) who supply our contract of this unique and robust hop,” said Ryan Morley-Stockton, Business Operations Director.

Reformation IPA replaces Nolan The Wanderer, which held the year-round IPA slot for Reformation since 2018. “Reformation has wandered through new styles of IPA’s and different varieties of hops with our rotating IPA series, and learned so much from that journey. We’ve also brewed countless IPA test batches at our R&D facility in Woodstock in search of a liquid that is both balanced and timeless – yet uniquely Reformation. Reformation IPA is fueled by feedback from our community and is a beer they can truly call their own,” Stockton added.

CEO & Cofounder, Spencer Nix, says the beer represents the heart and soul of the brewery. “Inspired by the natural beauty of the people and places in Reformation’s communities, years of research, development, and crafting are behind this beer. Our heart and soul are in this self-titled IPA for new and old craft IPA drinkers. It’s our gift to IPA and beer drinkers from the lowlands to the highlands of Georgia. Unfiltered, balanced, reliable – Reformation IPA.”

About Reformation Brewery

Established October, 31 2013, Reformation Brewery is a values-based company that gathers to serve love to our community through the good gift of beer.

For More Information:

https://reformationbrewery.com