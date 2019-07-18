Reformation Brewery to Release Yoshimi Rainbow Sherbet Sour

ATLANTA – Inspired by the nostalgia of rainbow sherbet and their Brewmaster’s flights to Japan, Reformation Brewery announced their latest limited release, Yoshimi (5% ABV), a fruited kettle sour that contains milk sugar & swirls of raspberry, pineapple, & orange.

Yoshimi is available now for release day pickup via CraftCellr (reformation.craftcellr.com), and from the brewery’s taprooms beginning Friday, July 19 with distribution coming soon to retailers across their Georgia and Tennessee footprint.

Named after the iconic Flaming Lips album of the same name, the label was illustrated by local Georgia artists Madison and Dustin Beaulieu, and depicts the “sweet & sour” personality of the liquid within, and features an eye-patch wearing feline and agile, muscled companion landing a K.O. kick to an oncoming robot.

Reformation credits their recently opened R&D facility in downtown Woodstock for recipe development.

“We snuck in a few early sherbet sour prototypes from our Workshop, and they took off,” said CEO and co-founder Spencer Nix. “We’re always reforming, and having this space to explore timeless and inspired recipes really gives us a chance to hear what our community wants from us. It’s a great space to craft our future alongside the beers we know and love.”

While supplies last, find Yoshimi in your neighborhood by demand, or look for recent stock updates at findreformation.com.

About Reformation Brewery

Established October, 31 2013, Reformation Brewery is a values-based company that makes timeless, inspiring craft beer for the reformer in everyone. To learn more about Reformation Brewery, visit reformationbrewery.com or contact media@reformationbrewery.com. #setbeerfree, #northgamade. Follow on Twitter @reformationbrew, Instagram @reformationbrewery and Facebook /reformationbrewery.