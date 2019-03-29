Reformation Brewery Releases Wilder Fruited Ale

ATLANTA – Made for the “sweet beast in every beer lover,” Reformation Brewery’s fruited tart ale, Wilder, is back in season for a limited time. Available on draft and in 16 oz. 4-packs, from the brewery’s Woodstock taproom on Friday, March 29, Wilder arrives at retailers in the coming weeks.

Described as “sweet, purple and tart” and “dripping with wild amounts of cranberry, blackberry, blackcurrant and ginger,” the dark purple, heavily fruited ale is 7 percent alcohol by volume and a result of ongoing research and development at Reformation’s Woodstock location. Located at 105 Elm St., the newly opened brewery and taproom features a dedicated brewhouse for innovation, and multi-level space that serves between 16-24 unique beers at any given time.

Tyler Bohn, cellarman, is credited with bringing the recipe back from the archives. “Wilder was a happy accident when we made it years ago, and remained one of our customer’s most requested products,” said CEO and co-founder, Spencer Nix. “This beer is one of those legends around the brewhouse, and we now have the tools and talent to live up to it. Tyler was able to dial this one in with a few small test batches. We’re proud to have such a dedicated, passionate team of brewers behind the beer we bring to our community.”

Designed by local Woodstock artists, Madison and Dustin Beaulieu, the husband and wife team collaborated on the art for the beer’s label, which features the brewery’s vintage, tap-ready Airstream trailer and a collection of awe inspired beasts attracted to the purple liquid at hand.

To find Wilder near you, ask your local favorite retailer to place an order or search for recent stock updates online at findreformation.com.

About Reformation Brewery

Established Oct. 31 2013, Reformation Brewery is a values-based company that makes timeless, inspiring craft beer for the reformer in everyone. To learn more about Reformation Brewery, visit www.reformationbrewery.com.