Reformation Brewery Releases Nolan the Wanderer IPA

ATLANTA — Grab the latest seasonal IPA from Reformation Brewery and sip into Summer adventures with a Juicy Fruit IPA highlighting firm but balanced hop bitterness and ripe fruit character of orange, mango, and hints of papaya.

Nolan The Wanderer is always on the move. Brewed in small batches for ultimate freshness, Nolan is a series of explorations in style and technique in the IPA category from Georgia based Reformation Brewery.

This is the second of three releases scheduled for 2019. Nolan #005 showcases late, juicy hop additions lending ripe, fruity hop character. Typically added near the beginning of the brewing process, Columbus, Tomahawk, Zeus, and Eureka hops are “reformed” in unexpected ways by being used instead as late hop additions.

CEO & Cofounder Spencer Nix said their newly opened R&D brewhouse in downtown Woodstock was instrumental in bringing this version to market. “We saw this recipe have a viral taproom moment I’ll never forget.” Nix continued, “As in our lives, this beer is all about timing. The later you add those typically bitter components, the more aromatic, fruity, floral hops, and potentially pleasing they can become. We’re proud to say this recipe is truly community made, and we can’t wait to share it with a wider audience.”

Available now while supplies last, find Nolan #005 everywhere Reformation Brewery beer is sold across their Georgia and Tennessee distribution footprint, beer lovers can enjoy the release both on draft and six-packs for 2-3 months before the next anticipated release. To find Nolan The Wanderer near you, ask your local favorite retailer to place an order, or search for recent stock updates online at findreformation.com.

For more information, visit www.wandernolan.com.

About Reformation Brewery:

Established October, 31 2013, Reformation Brewery is a values-based company that makes timeless, inspiring craft beer for the reformer in everyone. To learn more about Reformation Brewery, visit www.reformationbrewery.com or contact media@reformationbrewery.com. #setbeerfree, #northgamade. Twitter @reformationbrew | Instagram @reformationbrewery | Facebook /reformationbrewery.