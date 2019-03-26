Reformation Brewery Releases Nolan the Wanderer IPA

ATLANTA – As warmer weather finally reaches the South, Georgia’s Reformation Brewery celebrates the change in seasons with a new release for their IPA series, Nolan The Wanderer. Always changing, the series seeks to explore trends with small batch, seasonal releases in the IPA style category and has three new releases scheduled for 2019.

The latest version, Nolan #004, is described as a Golden Cashmere IPA that is “Hazy, delicately sweet, with notes of silky mango & wisps of papaya, featuring generous Cashmere dry hop additions, a touch of oats, and Golden Promise heirloom malts.”

Available this spring everywhere Reformation Brewery beer is sold across their Georgia and Tennessee distribution footprint, drinkers can enjoy both draft and 6-packs for approximately three months before the next anticipated release. To find Nolan The Wanderer near you, ask your local favorite retailer to place an order, or search for recent stock updates online at findreformation.com.

Beyond the adventure seeking spirit of the liquid, the brand also celebrates a community collaboration between Reformation and Wander North Georgia. “We are thrilled to partner with Wander North Georgia and have their authentic, wandering spirit along for this journey,” said Spencer Nix, CEO and co-founder of Reformation Brewery. “We both share a love for North Georgia and passion to have a lasting value in our community that goes beyond our day-to-day business and this co-branded beer is just the beginning of bringing our community a taste of that very real commitment.”

For more information about Nolan The Wanderer, visit www.wandernolan.com.

About Reformation Brewery

Established Oct. 31 2013, Reformation Brewery is a values-based company that makes timeless, inspiring craft beer for the reformer in everyone. To learn more about Reformation Brewery, visit www.reformationbrewery.com.