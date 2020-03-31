Reformation Brewery Launches GoFundMe Campaign and Charity Beer with Bottleshare.org

ATLANTA – Reformation Brewery has announced a fundraising campaign and limited beer release to benefit their furloughed and out of work staff affected by Covid-19.

In a public announcement on Reformation Brewery’s social media, the brewery states, “Whether you donate directly to the GoFundMe campaign, or purchase our limited collaboration release, 100% of the proceeds from the beer and the campaign will be made available to assist Reformation Brewery’s furloughed and out of work staff.”

Brewed for Bottleshare in collaboration with two other Georgia based companies, Variant Brewing Company, and Sprayberry Bottle Shop, the beer is a Pineapple Milkshake IPA (7.1%) “made with insane amounts of fresh Madagascar Vanilla beans, Sabro & Strata hops, and lactose,” said Ryan Morley-Stockton, Reformation Brewery’s Business & Sales Director.

Christopher Glenn, Bottleshare Founder and Executive Director added, “This incredible collaboration took place for a reason. This is the greatest opportunity we’ve ever had to care for our neighbor, so let’s do it big!”

A fundraising and fund distribution nonprofit organization for the craft beverage industry, Bottleshare grants emergency financial assistance to brewery, winery, and distillery workers who have experienced extreme hardships outside of the workplace preventing them from working and producing an income. To learn more about Bottleshare visit www.thebottleshare.org  and follow on social media @bottleshareofficial #webrewhope.

Spencer Nix, Reformation Brewery CEO and cofounder, added a personal note about the staff. “The crew of Reformation are the hands and feet of our values and vision. They are not just laborers or servers they’re servants and now their service is no longer possible through this storm. The least we can do is to serve them and to let them know they’re loved by their community, and we will be together again soon enough. I’d like to thank our community for already pouring out their love, we feel it and we will always remember.”

Available for purchase online through reformationstore.com at $12.99 for 16oz/4pk, the beer can be picked up from Reformation Brewery locations in Woodstock (Noon-8pm, Mon-Sun) and Smyrna (Noon-7pm, Fri-Sun) as part of ongoing beer to-go service.

The beer will also be distributed to participating retailers throughout the state in the coming weeks, and is the third in an ongoing series named, “Drink Well With Others” which emphasizes charitable giving and a focus on community and collaboration. Prior releases raised funds for World Adoption Day, and Georgia based Sporty Girls Inc.

Quick links:

  • Facebook event www.facebook.com/events/221437572433236/
  • GoFundMe charity.gofundme.com/o/en/campaign/10-days-of-hope
  • Video www.youtube.com/watch?v=hyDC9499UcA

Here’s how you can help:

1. Buy the limited release at reformationstore.com

2. Make a donation to the GoFundMe campaign

3. Do Both. Be extra awesome!

About Reformation Brewery

Reformation Brewery is a values-based company in Cherokee County, Georgia. Established on October 2013, Reformation has taprooms in Canton, Woodstock, and Smyrna. To learn more about Reformation Brewery, visit www.reformationbrewery.com or contact media@reformationbrewery.com. #setbeerfree, #northgamade, #herewestand. Twitter @reformationbrew | Instagram @reformationbrewery | Facebook /reformationbrewery.

