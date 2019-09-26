Red Shed Brewery Hires New Head Brewer

COOPERSTOWN, N.Y. – Red Shed Brewery is excited to announce the hiring of a new brewer, Joshua Hughes. In addition to 10 years of experience in the craft beer industry, Hughes brings with him a love of science, passion for local ingredients and a desire to not only work with, but to help others.

Hughes was drawn to Red Shed Brewery because their values match his own. “Not only is Red Shed up-and-coming, they support small families, the Cooperstown community and really stand for local ingredients,” said Hughes. “Red Shed Brewery is a place where you can bring the whole family – including the kids and the dog – and everyone will have a good time.”

Red Shed Brewery adds a new level of brewing expertise with Hughes, who first became interested in brewing by combining his passion for science with his love of craft beer. To this day, his favorite projects are on the experimental side, like using wild yeast or ingredients such as habanero peppers. He is looking forward to helping the brewery grow by strengthening and elevating the current beer lineup.

“I want nothing more for Red Shed than to help them become the next powerhouse brewery in Cooperstown,” explained Hughes. “I am excited to be part of the progression that gets Red Shed to the next level.”

Hughes started in the craft beer industry as a home brewer experimenting with different materials and ingredients in Rochester and Weedsport, outside of Syracuse. Throughout his career, Hughes gained experience brewing in different breweries and appreciated learning from others – with both more and less experience than him in the industry. Most recently, Hughes was the Brewmaster and Operations Manager at Roscoe Beer Co. in the Catskills region.

Now, Hughes lives in Cooperstown and prefers brewing malt-forward beers such as stouts, Oktoberfest and brown ales and enjoys experimenting with different hopping and souring techniques. This interest complements Red Shed’s depth of beers that cater to a large audience of entry level craft drinkers to craft enthusiasts.

“We are thrilled to have Josh join the Red Shed team,” said Suzanne Hasbrouck Olson, head of marketing and strategy at Red Shed Brewery. “He brings a level of beer knowledge, creativity and business acumen that elevates us as an organization. He is a leader in the craft beer industry, and we are looking forward to what the future holds for Red Shed with his leadership.”

In his spare time, Hughes grows gourmet mushrooms in addition to roasting and selling coffee. Hughes has recently partnered with Barefoot College to help women of rural poor communities in Guatemala roast and sell their own coffee.

About Red Shed Brewery

Red Shed Brewery is the only farm brewery in the Cooperstown, New York area. It was founded in 2015 by Jack Hasbrouck, who continues today in the ownership and operation along with his family. The brewery started in a little red milk shed on his property and due to its growing popularity, he converted the shed into a tasting room for locals. The brewery’s motto is “local, handcrafted, fresh,” emphasizing their use of New York State grown hops and grains for their signature recipes. They are distributing to 6 counties, and their two retail locations, one in Cooperstown and one in Cherry Valley, both provide a family-friendly (and dog-friendly) atmosphere. Visit redshedbrewing.com for current hours and more information. Follow @redshedbrewing on Facebook, Twitter and on Instagram @redshedbrewery. Red Shed Brewery Cooperstown Tap Room, 709 County Highway 33, Cooperstown, New York 13320. Boasts 20 taps, full food menu at the Fresh Eats food truck and beer garden with picnic tables, fire pit and yard games. Weekly events include Thursday trivia, Friday karaoke and live music on Saturdays during the summer. Red Shed Brewery Cherry Valley Tap Room, 817 Butterbowl Rd, Cherry Valley, NY 13320. The original little red milk shed and brewery tasting room is open during summer hours, with live music on Saturdays throughout the summer months.